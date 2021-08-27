WISE — Luke Sage’s medicine might not be Food and Drug Administration-approved, but it will not harm you — unless you are allergic to toe-tapping and laughter.
Sage, a performing arts junior at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, is combining his major, a lifelong exposure to music and performance, and a minor in entrepreneurship to turn his current musical venture into a business model for arts in Appalachia.
Part of the trio the Crowe Hollerers with his brother Blane and fellow UVA Wise student Ashlynn Mullins, Sage is making the group the core of a broader traveling Appalachian visual and performing arts venture.
“It’s been an idea since I was in high school,” said Sage, an Atkins, Virginia, native. “And I finally put it into action from my entrepreneurial courses.”
Sage has been performing since elementary school, when he got his first role as a radio announcer in a production of “Annie.”
“I loved it,” Sage added.
Sage’s experience and talent earned him a scholarship at UVA Wise, work in a short film project in the region, and a University of Virginia summer fellowship to study entrepreneurship issues.
While his brother and Mullins have performed around the region, Sage said the desire to do something more grew as he started courses under the college’s entrepreneurship professor, Sankar Naskar.
“Many communities haven’t had a platform for arts and culture ventures like Luke is developing,” Naskar said. “He began looking at ways to combine music, some food trucks, artisans selling crafts and showing what they create.”
The Medicine Show draws from its historical namesakes — except for patent medicine sales — and Sage said he and his bandmates have tried the format in a few localities. He said the test performances have helped provide some practical market research along with the lessons he has picked up in Naskar’s courses: cost analysis, public demand for performances and arts, how to combine his own investment with funding and in-kind contributions from communities.
“I like to think of it as a traveling Bristol Rhythm & Roots,” Sage said.
Sage’s work on the Crowe Hollerers’ Medicine Show drew the attention of judges for the University of Virginia’s Concept Entrepreneurship Cup competition. That earned him a $1,000 prize.
The Crowe Hollerers’ Medicine Show mixes the trio’s guitar-fiddle-upright bass folk sound with short plays and displays of local arts and crafts.
Besides the Crowe Hollerers, Sage has brought in several of his colleagues from the college’s Performing Arts department. Alumna and arts group Pro-Art staffer Kara Dotten and classmate Joseph Stam help intersperse the music with short vignettes, some humorous and some a gentle look at small-town life set in the stage "town" of Mollie, population 302.
Sage credited his father, Mark, a veteran Southwest Virginia journalist and editor, with helping him develop the plays.
“He’s the writer in the family,” Sage said.
Performing Arts Department chair Ben Mays and his wife, Kim, both experienced performers, and student Brock Davidson also build up the Medicine Show’s repertoire with traditional storytelling.
The Hollerers also put a new spin on their trio’s traditional roots, swinging between Appalachian music, 1960s pop and their own take on Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison.”
“Luke validated his concept in public,” Naskar said, “asking people how far they would travel for entertainment and culture like he was providing, finding cost points for each part of the show, and finding what is unique about Appalachian culture.”
Sage said that, after only two public trials, the Medicine Show was able to break even.
“We’re taking the Medicine Show to the Marion Farmers Market Saturday,” Sage said. While Friday’s run in Wise was a relatively small-scale trial, the Marion event will be a nine-hour showcase of six Appalachian region bands, food trucks for attendees, and 15 craftspeople exhibiting their creations.
Sage credited Marion’s downtown coordinator, Ken Heath, with supporting the Medicine Show concept.
“Ken has been behind us all the way,” Sage said.
While he enjoys performing, Sage said he sees the combination of art and organization as a broader opportunity.
“I’d like to be able to step back one day and get involved in the production aspect of art and culture and be able to bring Appalachian culture to a broader audience,” Sage added.