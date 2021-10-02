Marsh Regional Blood Center held its second annual Pink Out Day blood drive on Friday to generate blood donations while also honoring National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event was held at the Kingsport Farmers Market on Clinchfield Street. Blood donors received a limited-edition breast cancer awareness T-shirt, and the first 100 donors received a special color-changing water bottle. Donors also received a complimentary snack of pink chips, provided by Barberitos.
featured
Going pink: Marsh Regional Blood Center hosted blood drive in Kingsport on Friday
Marina Waters
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today