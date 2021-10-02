Marsh Regional Blood Center held its second annual Pink Out Day blood drive on Friday to generate blood donations while also honoring National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event was held at the Kingsport Farmers Market on Clinchfield Street. Blood donors received a limited-edition breast cancer awareness T-shirt, and the first 100 donors received a special color-changing water bottle. Donors also received a complimentary snack of pink chips, provided by Barberitos.

For more information on donating, go to www.marshblood.com.

