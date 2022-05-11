Your eyes are not deceiving you.
The goats have returned to Cement Hill and are continuing the job they started last year.
A herd of nearly 100 goats are eating as much of the kudzu as they can, all in an effort to effectively clear the property for future development, according to city officials.
According to a press release, unleashing these goats is an environmentally friendly way of clearing Cement Hill without using chemicals or risking employee safety, as some parts of the hill can’t be cleared by mechanical means.
The goats are contained inside an electric fence, and as they clear sections of the hillside, the fence will move.
City officials ask citizens to admire the goats from a distance, as they have a job to do. The city’s local goat provider, as well as city staff, will regularly check on the billies and nannies to ensure their safety, the press release said.
Cement Hill is slated to become a park with walking trails and overlook spots with work expected to begin later this year.
For more information, please call 423-229-9310.