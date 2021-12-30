If you live in Southwest Virginia, you might soon be seeing some changes in your General Assembly districts and representation, including your legislator and your district number.
The Virginia Supreme Court on Tuesday issued its final order on statewide legislative redistricting after late U.S. Census results delayed that process across the nation. With more delays as the Virginia court resolved controversies over the membership of a bipartisan redistricting commission, Tuesday’s maps showed one expected trend: Southwest Virginia’s districts had to become larger to meet population requirements.
First District Delegate Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City and the incoming House of Delegates majority leader, said Wednesday that his constituents will have to get used to his other new title (45th District delegate) as the redistricting process flipped the general order of delegate numbers for the next decade.
The redistricting commission started its review from east to west, Kilgore said, with the new First District along the banks of the Potomac across from Washington, D.C. All the far southwest House districts will switch from single-digit to double-digit numbers, with Senate districts moving from double to single-digit numbers.
“I’d never said 45th District in my 28 years in the House,” Kilgore said. “The First District started in 1981 when Delegate Ford Quillen chaired the House Privileges and Elections Committee.”
Despite various threats of legal challenges over the terms of delegates elected in 2021 because of the delay in census redistricting data, Kilgore said a state Supreme Court order will ensure that districts will be up for election in the normal 2023 cycle.
Kilgore said the new House and Senate district boundaries will make many counties and towns more contiguous. Before the new boundary lines, Kilgore’s district included part of Wise County along with all of Lee and Scott counties and the city of Norton. The new 45th District now includes all of Lee, Scott and Wise counties, and about one-fifth of western Dickenson County.
The town of Pound in Wise County lay in the Fourth District of Del. Will Wampler III, R-Abingdon, but it now falls within Kilgore’s redrawn district.
The redistricting also eliminates Wampler’s existing Fourth District of Dickenson County and parts of Wise, Russell and Washington counties, Kilgore said. Fifth District Delegate Israel O’Quinn’s new 44th District takes in all of Washington County, the city of Bristol and much of western Russell County. The rest of Dickenson County falls in Third District Republican Del. Will Morefield’s new 43rd District along with eastern Russell County and all of Tazewell, Buchanan and Bland counties.
The two westernmost state Senate districts are also changing.
Abingdon 40th District Republican state Sen. Todd Pillion’s new Sixth District also will expand to the north and south.
From Lee, Scott, Washington and Grayson counties, Bristol and parts of Smyth, Wise and Wythe counties, Pillion’s new district takes in Dickenson, Buchanan and Russell counties and the city of Norton from Republican Sen. Travis Hackworth’s 38th District. Pillion will give up Smyth, Wythe and Grayson counties to the renumbered Fifth and Seventh Senate districts.
Hackworth, elected in 2020 to fill the unexpired term of the late Sen. A. Ben Chafin, will see his district become the Fifth as it keeps Tazewell, Smyth, Bland, Giles and Pulaski counties, and parts of Montgomery County as it moves eastward to Blacksburg.
Kilgore said the more urban Blacksburg area should still lean Republican within Hackworth’s new boundaries.
“The redistricting process took prison populations out of consideration and that hurt the Southwest and Southside, even though those areas provide services to those prisons,” said Kilgore. “For Wise County, with Red Onion and Wallens Ridge state prisons, that meant a loss of almost 4,000 persons.”
As for the southwest’s Ninth Congressional District, the new boundaries encompass much of the original district with a few changes. The eastern end of the district moves into Henry County and the city of Martinsville, but the adjacent Sixth Congressional District’s southwestern tip has expanded to include the Salem residence of Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith.
While the region’s legislative districts have gotten larger geographically for 2022, Kilgore said the boundaries and lines have reduced the number of counties divided between different districts.
“I think, overall, the districts are more contiguous and still represent communities of interest,” said Kilgore. “The eastward shift does mean that the center of population in the Ninth Congressional District will move more from Abingdon where it’s been for years toward the Wytheville area.”