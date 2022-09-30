WISE — College students for decades have been looking for ways to get out of the classroom, but The University of Virginia’s College at Wise actively encourages it.
Steven Shell, the college’s Dean of Student Success and Degree Completion, has worked with faculty in the past few years to develop the college’s Experiential Learning initiative.
While traditional college learning outside the classroom — internships, international and U.S. travel — are part of the concept, Shell, sociology professor Christa Moore, public history professor Jinny Turman and faculty members from other disciplines are finding ways to make experiential learning more than just travel and class-related jobs.
The college has encouraged undergraduate student research in the sciences, history, languages, education, literature, business and management, fine arts and other fields for several years, Shell said, and that concept is also part of experiential learning.
Experiential learning also includes community service and engagement, Shell and Moore said. While student organizations frequently organize fundraisers and service projects as part of their missions and the college’s annual Day of Service, the experiential learning initiative seeks more collaboration among those organizations.
Moore said one new program — Living and Learning Communities — will bring groups of students in campus housing into communities within campus housing. Two such LLC’s are already organized with members of the Kiwanis Circle K student organization, she said, and they will work on community service efforts.
Other organizations — the Army ROTC program and Greek life organizations — also offer service opportunities for students, Moore added.
The LLC groups already have a project — working with advocacy groups Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards and Lonesome Pine Mutual Aid — to help reestablish those organizations’ monthly community meal program in Big Stone Gap and Wise. Another LLC effort will involve working with the college’s Wesley Foundation and nearby Mount Olive Church on projects such as flood relief in neighboring eastern Kentucky.
“It’s a more systematic place for outside learning said Moore, who has taught courses that encourage her students to collaborate with community partners as a resource for projects that benefit the community.
In recent months, Moore and philosophy professor Anthony Cashion taught a class on poverty. Students have worked with local government and service leaders to develop a 50-page Wise County resource guide to government, community and social services, and Moore said it helped her students connect with people in the community and better understand the community’s needs.
“It helps students’ understanding of local resources and to understand you can have a role in particular aspects of the community,” said Moore.
“Projects often overlap with needs in the community,” said Shell, “and this is where (experiential learning) and the college step into the breach. It’s also a bridge for students to step off into the community.”
Shell pointed to ongoing efforts between college faculty, students, staff and town of Wise officials and residents to strengthen town-college relationships.
Turman, who focuses on public history with projects on the Appalachian region, said her students are also working with regional environmental activist group The Clinch Coalition to develop a series of infographics, oral history compilations and an online exhibit about the group for its 25th anniversary in 2023.
Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards has enlisted the help of Turman’s students, she said, as it establishes a community hub for its work.
About 10 UVA Wise faculty members develop and teach experiential learning classes each year, Moore said, and about 50 such courses have been developed. The demand for those courses has been strong, she added.
Experiential learning has also given UVA Wise a way to immerse UVA students who attend the Wise campus for a year and focus on Appalachian studies, Shell said.
Internships are also key to getting UVA Wise students involved in the community, and Shell said opportunities for internships are growing with the Bristol Casino’s opening. The college’s hospitality and business management program can fit into that and other tourism and restaurant ventures that have opened in the region, he said.
Service opportunities within experiential learning also lead to direct professional experience for UVA Wise students, Shell added.
“Training in hard skills in the classroom is important, but they’re a small part of what employers are looking for,” Shell said. “Soft skills — working with the public, problem solving — are part of the experience employers are looking for. With experiential learning and service, our graduates are movers and shakers in the community. Service opportunities are no longer bolt-on but a core part of the college experience.”
Support from UVA for the college’s experiential learning efforts has been strong, Shell said, and he credited that to decades of support from UVA’s three most recent presidents — John Casteen, Teresa Sullivan and current president James Ryan — and their relationships with college Chancellor Donna Henry.
“Our relationship with UVA has accelerated our ability to develop new programs,” said Shell, “and that allows us to maneuver like a small school with the resources of a large school.”