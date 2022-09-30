Experiential Learning at UVA wise

UVA Wise professors Christa Moore and Jinny Turman and college Dean of Student Success Steven Shell are shown with a diagram of the components of the college’s Experiential Learning initiative. Experiential learning is based on students and faculty learning about the surrounding community’s needs and issues while partnering with local leaders and residents to help them meet those needs.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

WISE — College students for decades have been looking for ways to get out of the classroom, but The University of Virginia’s College at Wise actively encourages it.

Steven Shell, the college’s Dean of Student Success and Degree Completion, has worked with faculty in the past few years to develop the college’s Experiential Learning initiative.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video