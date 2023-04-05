WISE — Elbridge Gerry has inspired countless works of art based on his contribution to American politics, and that continues next week at UVA Wise.

Heather Evans’ Political Science 1010 class will hold its own exhibition — the Gerrymandering Art Show — on Tuesday, April 11 to show how Gerry, the governor of Massachusetts in 1812, became the target of editorial cartoons and political uproar when he redrew some election districts to keep the Federalist Party out of power and favor Jeffersonian Republicans.

