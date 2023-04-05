Two hundred ten years before Heather Evans got her UVA Wise political science students to get artistic with what they are learning about gerrymandering, U.S. newspapers were describing Massachusetts Gov. Elbridge Gerry’s redistricting handiwork in reptilian terms. This illustration is from the April 2, 1813 Salem Gazette.
WISE — Elbridge Gerry has inspired countless works of art based on his contribution to American politics, and that continues next week at UVA Wise.
Heather Evans’ Political Science 1010 class will hold its own exhibition — the Gerrymandering Art Show — on Tuesday, April 11 to show how Gerry, the governor of Massachusetts in 1812, became the target of editorial cartoons and political uproar when he redrew some election districts to keep the Federalist Party out of power and favor Jeffersonian Republicans.
One such editorial cartoon depicted Gerry’s effort as a cross between a winged dragon and a salamander, leading to the action’s popular name over the following two centuries.
“This is something I’ve thought about for years,” Evans said Tuesday of the show. Getting the idea from a similar project by a Michigan community college professor, she had each of her 27 students in the American National Politics class pick a congressional district somewhere in the U.S. to study.
“Gerrymandering, by definition, means someone or a political party is getting an advantage by how an election district is drawn,” said Evans. “How does a state one year get 10 seats in Congress and 11 in the next year? The students learn the background about their chosen district, how diverse the state is compared to that district and how the state has changed since 1990.”
Each state reviews its congressional districts after each national Census count — four redistrictings for Evans’ students to consider — and that means looking at how those districts have changed or stayed consistent.
“My students get to see if there’s been any cracking or packing — breaking down a district to dilute a population’s voting power or consolidating voters who support a particular party,” said Evans. “Technically, racial gerrymandering is illegal, but drawing lines to favor voters of a particular party isn’t.”
While some states have adopted nonpartisan commissions or boards to tackle redistricting without partisan politics, Evans said redistricting in many states remains in the hands of their legislatures.
“I’ve asked students before who they think is in charge of drawing voting districts, and they often say the legislators,” said Evans. “I tell them they’re close.”
Instead of just drawing geographic maps of their chosen districts, Evans’ students are encouraged to depict with artistic flair what has happened to their particular district.
“One student saw their district looks like Daffy Duck, and another saw theirs looking like a pair of headphones,” Evans said with a laugh. “Some districts have changed their congressional district numbers over the years.”
Evans’ class has covered a swath of U.S. geography during the project, examining districts in Kansas, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio and other states.
Posters with the students’ impressions and redistricting information will be displayed for a week at the lobby of the college’s Smiddy Hall, Evans said, with opening day seeing the students available during the day to talk with visitors about what they have learned about their districts, gerrymandering and the political implications.
“Everybody’s invited to the opening or to see the art during the exhibit,” said Evans. “I’m hoping my class will spread their awareness about gerrymandering. “They already have an exam Thursday, and I told them they should get 100 on the gerrymandering section of the test.”
Exhibit visitors can vote on their favorite art, Evans said, and the winning student gets a campus bookstore gift certificate and the satisfaction of knowing a little more about the American political environment.
“At the end of this, my goal is that some student should be sitting on the board in charge of redistricting.” Evans added.