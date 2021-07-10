ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County deputies arrested three Georgia residents and seized more than $115,000 worth of meth, heroin and ecstasy after receiving a tip about an incoming shipment Wednesday evening.
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit Lt. Nathan Simpson stated in his report that the unit received information that a male named T.J. and unidentified passengers would be delivering a large quantity of narcotics to Timberline Drive in Rogersville.
The tipster stated that the group would be in a vehicle with Georgia registration.
The Narcotics Unit set up surveillance in the area and observed the vehicle arrive at Timberline Drive at the expected arrival time.
Simpson stated in his report that the suspect known only as T.J. was spotted by deputies as the front passenger in a Silver 2012 Nissan Versa with Georgia plates.
At about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, a “high-risk traffic stop” was conducted on the vehicle, at which time all three suspects were detained.
The driver was identified as Timothy Larson Burke, 51, of Smyrna.
T.J. was identified as Matthew Lurt Cubbage, 33, also of Smyrna.
A female passenger was identified as Misty Louise Rowlls, 40, of Douglasvlle.
Simpson reported that Burke admitted to having syringes on him and that T.J. (Cubbage) told him to open the hood.
According to Simpson, officers located a large quantity of narcotics under the hood in the engine compartment, in a purse within the vehicle, in the trunk in a suitcase and in the suspects’ pants.
Among the narcotics seized were 1,131 grams (2.5 pounds) of meth with a street value of $90,500; 52 grams of a gray, rock-like substance believed to be “gray death” fentanyl; 39 grams of a pink, rock-like substance believed to be “pink” heroin, 720 dosage units of pills believed to be ecstasy, and 3 grams of a brown, rock like substance believed to be “brown” heroin.
The HCSO reported the overall street value of the narcotics at $115,300.
A loaded Glock 9mm handgun was located inside a suitcase in the trunk.
During the investigation, police learned that all three suspects are convicted felons.
Cubbage has felony convictions in Georgia for possession/manufacturing marijuana, burglary and obstruction of law enforcement.
Burke has felony convictions in Georgia for possession of a dangerous drug, vehicle theft and being a habitual motor offender. He also has a federal conviction for fraudulent access to a device.
Rowlls has felony convictions in Georgia for manufacturing/distributing ecstasy and trafficking methamphetamine.
All three were charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule I (heroin) with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule I (ecstasy) with intent to deliver, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Burke was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while in possession of meth.
As of Friday, all three were being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending arraignment in Hawkins County Sessions Court on Monday.