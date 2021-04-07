WISE – A proposal from Governor Ralph Northam that could have put $6.5 million a year into some of UVA Wise’s programs died Wednesday in the General Assembly.
The state Senate killed Northam’s proposal to dedicate revenue from phasing out three state coal tax employment, production and use credits on a 26-14 vote in Wednesday’s veto session.
Details on the Senate roll call vote were not available Wednesday evening on the state Legislative Information system.
The House of Delegates agreed on a motion to pass by Northam’s recommendation.
Northam on March 31 announced his proposed modification to identical bills HB 1899 and SB 1252, which would phase out tax credits for Virginia-minded metallurgical coal and coalbed methane; and the purchase and use of Virginia coal bought by electricity producers.
Northam’s plan would have put the resulting revenue – as much as $6.5 million a year starting in fiscal year 2026 – into UVA Wise’s coffers for expanding the college’s data science, computer science and renewable energy course offerings.
“We were surprised by Gov. Northam’s amendment last week but we are also not surprised to learn Wednesday that the legislature did not approve his amendment,” UVA Wise Communications Director Kathy Still said Wednesday. “The phase out of the Coal Employment and Production Incentive Coal Tax Credit is a loss to the region’s coal industry. We can only hope the region eventually receives a financial benefit from the sunsetting of the coal tax credit in future state budgets.”
First District Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, said Wednesday that a Democratic Delegate passed by Northam’s amendment to HB 1899, thus killing Northam’s plan in the House.
“While I was supportive of the intent of the amendment that would have kept money in Southwest Virginia, this amendment did not guarantee the funds would go to UVA-Wise since it was not a part of the 2021 budget that passed the General Assembly,” Kilgore said. “This issue will have to be addressed in future sessions of the General Assembly, and I will work to ensure that this money stays in the region."
The status of the two identical bills, which passed the General Assembly before Northam’s recommended change, remained uncertain Wednesday.
The Kingsport Times News reached out to 40th District Senator Todd Pillion for comment on Wednesday’s vote.
Pillion on March 31 questioned Northam’s plan, saying it fell short of compensating Southwest Virginia for the impact of phasing out the credits. He said the region’s legislative delegation voted against “the underlying intent” of the two original bills during the regular session.
Pillion said he would have wanted to look at the Coalfields Expressway, rail, economic development, community colleges, broadband and technical skills training.
“While I support new investment in UVA-Wise, this amendment falls short in compensating for the regional impact of eliminating these credits,” Pillion said Thursday. “The Governor has proposed $7.4 million for one school for limited “course offerings” through 2026, with the potential for $6.5 million per year after that.”
Pillion said the Southwest Virginia legislative delegation voted against “the underlying intent” of HB 1899 and SB 1252 and wanted consideration of other issues facing the region.
“We may have suggested also looking at investments in the Coalfields Expressway, rail, economic development, broadband, community college, or technical skills training as initiatives that have a broader and more direct impact on coalfield families,” Pillion said.