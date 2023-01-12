BIG STONE GAP — How does a Southwest Virginia town become the gem of Virginia?
Big Stone Gap Tourism Director Ked Meade said it is easy: Be what and who you are.
Meade said the town is one of eight Virginia localities that drew the focus of Britalians TV, a United Kingdom-based travel and talk show television channel in December as part of its show “Humans of the World.”
Show hosts and Italian transplants Erica Melargo and Marco Biagioli spent their Christmas holiday touring and filming the town, Meade said, after its ongoing social media and marketing efforts got their attention.
“We had a strong presence out there and they reached out to (Town Manager) Steve Lawson and he got me involved,” Meade said Wednesday. “We basically sent them everything we had. We sent them some videos that we’d done before showing our story, and we sent them some pictures and pointed out some specific things on our website. The next thing we know, they chose us and they’re here.”
Meade said “Humans of the World” has featured several episodes on travel in Europe, Africa, South America, Asia, the Middle East and the Pacific Rim. After a feature on Vermont, Britalians decided to look at Virginia because of its heritage and role in colonizing America.
“Erica told us there was such an interest over there about the U.S. that they decided to come over here,” Meade said.
“We didn’t make any announcements or play it up because we wanted them to see the true Big Stone Gap.”
That low-key approach let the pair get a full dose of local hospitality, Meade added.
“We’d just walk into a restaurant and ask them if we could shoot an interview. People broke their backs to help, moving furniture and setting up lighting. Everyone was so willing to help them.”
Biagioli and Melargo chose several town landmarks and sites because of their associated history, Meade said. The Southwest Virginia Museum, Wood Avenue’s collection of restored buildings and new businesses, Bullitt Park and various neighborhoods all gave the pair plenty of material.
“People driving down the street were just waving at them, and they asked why are they waving?” Meade said, laughing. “Because you’re in Big Stone Gap. They’re friendly.”
The show hosts also stumbled across a connection to their own Italian heritage.
“We showed them Italy Bottom, which of course was where many Italian immigrants settled here,” Meade said.
The town’s collection of restaurants also impressed Melargo and Biagioli.
“They ate everywhere and tried to visit everybody they could,” Meade said. “They were talking about how good the coffees were here and how interesting the menus were and how they played off of local people and places. One thing that they were shocked about was how well everybody knew each other. They couldn’t believe how integrated everyone was and not against each other.”
The town’s hospitality extended into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
“They spent both days with local families here,” Meade said. “We were accused of making Erica cry because everywhere they went, we bought them a Christmas present from that place they got to open so they didn’t feel left out.”
After visiting localities as far away as Ashland, Tappahannock and Clarksville, the pair issued their verdict — Big Stone Gap is the gem of Virginia — and “Humans of the World” will return three more times in the spring, summer and fall to shoot a two-hour special about the town.
“We’d like to have them here in the spring for the Soapbox Derby, the summer for our Fourth of July celebration and maybe to see ‘Trail of the Lonesome Pine’ and in the fall for the Blue Highway Festival,” Meade said.
The original one-hour show on Big Stone Gap should be available on Amazon Prime in March, Meade said, but clips and posts about the visit can be found on Britalians TV’s Instagram and Facebook accounts.
“They said all the towns were amazing, but they felt like they were home here,” Meade said. “They never felt more loved. Steve told them that when he was here the mountains hugged him and he felt safe. They said he was completely right, that they felt were hugged since the second they got here.”