JOHNSON CITY — Global Background Screening LLC (GBS), a veteran-owned consumer reporting agency, is in the background check business.
GBS, a business with 25 years of experience in the background screening industry, provides a fully compliant platform for pre-employment and landlord background checks.
“We are so proud of our technology team for building a one-of-a-kind solution for anyone who needs background checks in Tennessee or anywhere else around the world” said CEO Tracy Jones-Shatus.
Some of their services include criminal records, education and employment records, drug testing, motor vehicle reports, eviction histories, credit reports and healthcare screening. GBS also has an AI-powered platform for social media screening.
GBS earned a spot on CuriousCheck’s unbiased assessment of best overall background screening company; comparing price, turnaround time, accuracy and compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). The detailed report contained reviews of 18 background screening organizations throughout the U.S.
GBS provides personal background checks and even lets you know if the records would show up on a typical employment background check.
Global Background Screening is providing all users located in Tennessee a 10% off Promo Code. Use TNUSA2020.