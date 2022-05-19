BIG STONE GAP — If you’re looking for a way to kick off the Memorial Day weekend, the Gathering in the Gap Music Festival may fit the bill.
While the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 festival, Southwest Virginia Museum Park Ranger Doretha Cole said Crystal Gayle and Dave Eggar, who were to be that year’s headliners, will return for this year’s event on Saturday, May 28, on the museum grounds.
The festival celebrates the region’s tradition of bluegrass, old-time and Americana music against the backdrop of the museum and the history and Southwest Virginia culture it represents, said Cole.
Gayle, a Grand Old Opry inductee and sister of country music icon Loretta Lynn, will perform music from her own longstanding country and pop career on the Gap stage. Grammy-nominated cellist, composer and arranger Eggar will bring his ensemble, Bristol Lighting with Blake Collins and Tanner Perry.
Other acts will include Momma Molasses, Town Branch Bluegrass, My New Favorites and duo Roxanne McDaniel and Rheva Myhre.
Festival attendees can also enjoy competitions, crafts, a children’s inflatables area, a quilt show and more, said Cole.
Antique, craft and food vendors will be on hand as well.
Food vendors include:
• Dough and Joe: Julie McKinney Rogers, Appalachia; mini donuts, coffee, and ice cream.
• Engine 343 Wood Fired Brick Oven Pizza: Travis Anderson, Appalachia; wood fired pizza.
• Backdraft BBQ: Kevin Helms, Gate City; barbecued pork and chicken.
• Leno’s Concession: Eileen Bowser. Norton; hibachi bowls.
• Uptown Cheesesteak Company: Kingsport; cheesesteak sandwiches.
Craft vendors include:
• Charles Garreffa: Dryden; carved wooden crafts.
• Appalachian Warm Glass: Carol and Ray Moore, Big Stone Gap; fused glass art, garden stakes, and bowls.
• Kaylee & Co.: Whitney Egan, Big Stone Gap; embroidery and applique shirts.
• Micheal Hankins, Kayla Hankins: Clintwood; crocheted items.
•Aprons etc.: Dollie Francis, Jonesville; aprons, placemats, and towels.
• Highway 58 Crafts: Lewis Roberts, Jonesville; floral arrangements and barnwood crafts.
• Sadie’s Soaps: Jack Harvey, Knoxville; soaps, lotions, and wooden soap dishes.
• Pine Ridge Handwovens: Linda Baldwin, Heiskell, Tennessee; handwoven shawls and scarfs.
• Starving Artist: James Ryan, Big Stone Gap; paintings and drawings.
• Mountain Empire Community College: Big Stone Gap; recruitment.
• Little Bits by Darla: Jean Hood, Duffield; handmade jewelry.
• Reclaimed Relics: Frank Splondorio, Big Stone Gap: air plants and displays.
• Ivy Attic Co.: Amy Clark, Big Stone Gap; handmade jewelry and home décor.
• Lindsey Wilson College: Columbia, Kentucky; recruitment.
• Depaul Community Resources: Big Stone Gap; foster care and adoption information.
• Aunt Mable’s Attic: Deborah Powers, Big Stone Gap; oil paintings and birdhouses.
• Gourds & Things: Sharmin Merrian, Rose Hill; gourd birdhouses, bowls, and lamps.
• Powell River Pirate: Big Stone Gap; sea glass jewelry.
• Steve Roark: Tazewell, Tennessee; wooden spoon demonstrations.
• Peggy & Randy Rauch: Gate City; weaving demonstration.
Tickets for the Gathering in the Gap and its workshops are available through the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park. Festival admission for those ages 13 and over is $15 in advance or $20 if purchased the day of the event. Children 12 and under are free with paid adult admission.