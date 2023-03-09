BIG STONE GAP — The Southwest Virginia Museum continues lead-in events for 2023’s Gathering in the Gap with registration for the Instrument/Band Competition.
Registration will be on festival day, Saturday, May 27. Performers can compete in old-time and bluegrass divisions and on multiple instruments. Competition categories include mandolin, guitar, bluegrass banjo, old time banjo, bluegrass fiddle and old-time fiddle.
There will also be a category for a band competition, for which there must at least be three members and at least two different types of instruments.
For each of the categories, participants will be divided into age groups, 17 and under and 18 and up, except for the band competition. Cash prizes and certificates will be presented to the top three participants in each individual category (1st place — $100, 2nd place — $50 and 3rd place — $25) and to the top participant in the band competition category ($500). Additionally, all participants under the age of 18 will be awarded a certificate for participation.
To register for the competition
Each contestant must fill out a registration form on the day of the festival. Registration fee is $10 for the first instrument and $5 for the second. Bands will pay a $15 registration fee. Payment will be taken at the registration booth. For more details and rules/criteria for any of the competitions please call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at (276) 523-1322 or email swvamuseum@dcr.virginia.gov.
To purchase tickets
Tickets for the Gathering in the Gap Music Festival are now available through the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park. Festival admission for adults ages 13 and over is:
• $15 for the Early Bird rate — available through March 31
• $18 Advanced Sale rate if purchased after March 31
• $20 if purchased the day of the event.
Children 12 and under are free with paid adult admission. To purchase tickets, call the park at (276) 523-1322. You may also purchase tickets in person at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park during regular operating hours or online at www.gatheringinthegap.org.