BIG STONE GAP — The Southwest Virginia Museum continues lead-in events for 2023’s Gathering in the Gap with registration for the Instrument/Band Competition.

Registration will be on festival day, Saturday, May 27. Performers can compete in old-time and bluegrass divisions and on multiple instruments. Competition categories include mandolin, guitar, bluegrass banjo, old time banjo, bluegrass fiddle and old-time fiddle.

