BIG STONE GAP — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park is getting ready to celebrate its 75th anniversary with the annual Gathering in the Gap May 27.
This year’s Gathering features plenty of local bluegrass, country and old-time music talent, with the main event featuring The Stillhouse Junkies, Granny-nominated cellist and local college music instructor Dave Eggar and Rhonda Vincent.
The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Leading into the festival, the museum invites area songwriters to enter the Annual Songwriting Contest. The contest showcases outstanding, but under-recognized, performing songwriters who represent the spirit and traditions of Appalachian culture.
Both traditional and newer styles of songs are encouraged, and song topics may fall into one or more of the following general areas — songs relative to Americana and related topics, and topical songs about historic or current events.
Entries should be in genres which have roots in Appalachian culture: Old Time, Bluegrass, Folk, Country, Gospel, Blues, Americana and Rockabilly.
The entry fee is $10 for the first song and $5 for each additional song. Entry fees are non-refundable, and cash will not be accepted. Check or money order must be made to the Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum. The entry deadline is April 28 at 4 p.m. Submissions must be received by this date, not postmarked.
Contest entry guidelines include:
• CD submissions can be mailed to the Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum at 106 W. 1st St. N., Big Stone Gap, VA 24219 or dropped off at the park during regular business hours. The Gathering in the Gap Music Festival is not responsible for late, damaged, misdirected, or misappropriated entries, or insufficient postage.
• Submissions can also be submitted via email to swvamuseum@dcr.virginia.gov. Electronic submissions must be submitted in MP3 format. No other formats will be accepted.
• Each song submission must be accompanied by an entry form, which can be obtained online at gatheringinthegap.org or by emailing swvamuseum@dcr.virginia.gov.
• Each song entry must contain the lyrics typed and double-spaced.
Entries will be judged by a panel of professional songwriters, publishers and other music industry professionals based on the following criteria: originality, lyrics, melody and relevance to criteria. Music production and performance quality of submittal are not considered. Panelists will choose 10 finalists who will compete on stage during the Gathering in the Gap Music Festival. Each finalist will be given a ticket to the main stage event as well as a festival T-shirt. The top three winners will also receive cash prizes and plaques.
A complete set of competition rules, a schedule of events and a downloadable registration form can be found online at www.gatheringinthegap.org, or call the park at (276) 523-1322.
The Museum is also accepting nominations for the Southwest Virginia Walk of Fame through March 15.
The Walk of Fame was founded to provide a showcase for the heritage of Southwest Virginia and to advance the knowledge, awareness, and appreciation of great Southwest Virginians — past and present — who have made significant contributions to Virginia, the United States and the world.
Qualifying nominees must have been born in the far southwest counties of Virginia — Lee, Wise, Scott, Dickenson, Russell, Buchanan, Tazewell, and the city of Norton. They must have lived in the area for more than five years, or spent their formative or creative years in the area. Additionally, their accomplishments must be of state, national, or global importance.
Nominations can be submitted by:
• Email at swvamuseum@dcr.virginia.gov.
• Online entry form at https://www.gatheringinthegap.org/artisan-vendor-application-2/Online entry form below.
• Drop off nominations at the Southwest Virginia Museum during regular operating hours.
Nominations will be reviewed by a selection committee comprised of representatives from regional, cultural, and academic institutions and area civic organizations. Selectees will be honored at 11 a.m. at the Gathering in the Gap on Saturday, May 27.
For more informationcall (276) 523-1322 or visit https://www.gatheringinthegap.org.