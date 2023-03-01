Local News Graphic

BIG STONE GAP — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park is getting ready to celebrate its 75th anniversary with the annual Gathering in the Gap May 27.

This year’s Gathering features plenty of local bluegrass, country and old-time music talent, with the main event featuring The Stillhouse Junkies, Granny-nominated cellist and local college music instructor Dave Eggar and Rhonda Vincent.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.