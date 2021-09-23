GATE CITY — A big, bright harvest moon and autumn chill have been in the air this week and Gate City is ready to celebrate the occasion.
The Harvest Moon Celebration in historic downtown Gate City will be held Saturday, Sept. 25. The one-day fall event is a first for the town and will offer a chance to stroll the downtown area and shop local businesses and vendors at the event.
The event will offer more than 25 vendors, from decor and sewn goods to honey and handmade jewelry from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Live music will also be available at the show. Trevor Meade will perform from noon to 1 p.m. Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. The Nacho Average Food Truck will also be on site along with Nadine’s Snack Wagon. Face painting and games will also be available throughout the day.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.