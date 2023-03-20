GATE CITY — The Gate City Police Department recently shared on social media the results of a high visibility speed enforcement campaign to encourage motorists to drive safely.
The campaign was carried out using grant funds from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles after local residents filed many complaints about speeding along East and West Jackson Street.
Studies conducted by Blue Line Solutions found that between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., one of every 10 motorists was driving 11 mph or more over the speed limit on East Jackson.
After six hours, the Gate City Police Department handed out 27 total citations and gave several warnings. Twenty-one were for speeding, ranging from 10 to 18 mph over the speed limit. Other citations included failure to provide proof of liability insurance, driving on a suspended license, driving with a damaged windshield and expired inspection stickers.
Warnings were issued for expired inspections and registrations, defective exhaust and no registration/driver’s license in possession.
“We hope everyone will slow down a little on the roadway, think of the safety of yourself as well as other motorists on the road, and don’t drive suspended after just leaving the courthouse for driving suspended,” the Facebook post from the GCPD read. “Use of selective speed enforcement funds from the Department of Motor Vehicles will continue to address speed related complaints and problem areas.”