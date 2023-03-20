Gate City Police Department

The Gate City Police Department recently handed out 27 citations and gave several warnings to motorists on East Jackson Street.

 Contributed/Gate City Police Department

GATE CITY — The Gate City Police Department recently shared on social media the results of a high visibility speed enforcement campaign to encourage motorists to drive safely.

The campaign was carried out using grant funds from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles after local residents filed many complaints about speeding along East and West Jackson Street.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you