GATE CITY — One person is dead following a crash in Scott County.
A single-vehicle wreck on Tuesday resulted in the death of Robert P. Overbay Jr., 66, of Gate City, a press release from the Virginia State Police said. According to the release, Overbay’s 2021 Nissan Versa ran off the left side of Yuma Road around 11:48 a.m. and struck a utility pole.
Overbay was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt, VSP officials said. The crash is currently under investigation.
