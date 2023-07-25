GATE CITY, Va. — The Gate City Town Council recently approved water rate increases impacting residential, commercial and multiple units. The new rates will start in October 2023.
The current and proposed rates are the following:
In town, residential
0-2,000 gallons: $28.15 (current) to $33.75 (proposed) – $5.60 increase
Over 2,000 gallons: $7.90/1,000 gallons (current) to $8.75/1,000 gallons (proposed) – $0.85 increase/1,000 gallons
In town, commercial and public authority
0-2,000 gallons: $30.25 (current) to $37.50 (proposed) – $7.25 increase
Over 2,000 gallons: $7.90/1,000 gallons (current) to $9.95/1,000 gallons (proposed) – $2.05 increase/1,000 gallons
In town, multiple unit charge
Residential/connection: $10 (current) to $33.75 (proposed) – $23.75 increase
Commercial/connection: $10 (current) to $37.50 (proposed) – $27.50 increase
Out of town, residential
0-2,000 gallons: $36.25 (current) to $38.75 (proposed) – $2.50 increase
Over 2,000 gallons: $7.90/1,000 gallons (current) to $8.75/1,000 gallons (proposed) – $0.85 increase/1,000 gallons
Out of town, commercial and public authority
0-2,000 gallons: $30.25 (current) to $37.50 (proposed) – $7.25 increase
Over 2,000 gallons: $7.90/1,000 gallons (current) to $9.95/1,000 gallons (proposed) – $2.05 increase/1,000 gallons
Out of town, multiple unit charge
Residential/connection: $10 (current) to $38.75 (proposed) – $28.75 increase
Commercial/connection: $10 (current) to $37.50 (proposed) – $27.50 increase
According to a recent press release, the cost of treating and delivering water has risen dramatically, with 40% more chemicals used to treat water. Both power bills and labor costs have increased over time as well. This rate increase also covers the cost associated with installing backup generators throughout the water distribution systems.
Customers can expect the new rates to be mailed by Nov. 1. This increase is only for water rates; sewer rates have not changed.
“The Town is required to set water rates at a level that will pay the operational cost and meet our bond requirements,” the press release stated. “The Gate City Town Council is committed to managing costs and staying efficient while upholding the Town’s commitment to a sustainable future.”
For more information about the rate increase or to discuss the changes, contact the Gate City Town Hall at (276) 386-3831.
