KINGSPORT — Gas prices in the Model City continue to fall, with some stations selling regular unleaded for less than $3 per gallon on Monday.
Kingsport prices
Both Murphy USA, 2520 W. Stone Drive, and Walmart Neighborhood Market, 712 Lynn Garden Drive, sold regular unleaded gas for $2.95 on Monday, according to gasbuddy.com.
At least a half dozen other stations in Kingsport sold regular unleaded for either $2.98 or $2.99 a gallon, according to the website
Tennessee prices
Tennessee gas prices fell, on average, four cents per gallon over last week, according to a news release issued Monday by AAA Tennessee. This marks the third straight week of declines in the state gas price average.
AAA states the Tennessee gas price average is now $3.22 which is nearly 24 cents less expensive than one month ago and 33 cents more than one year ago.
“Tennessee gas prices are still declining, but at a much slower rate compared to the last two weeks,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA, the Auto Club Group. “Ongoing concerns that a global recession and potential U.S. interest rate hike could stifle global fuel demand are putting downward pressure on pump prices. However, certain factors — like geopolitical tensions and hurricane season — still have the potential to create uncertainty in the market and cause minor fluctuations in gas prices.”
Quick Facts
65% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.25, according to AAA.
The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.99 for regular unleaded.
The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.56 for regular unleaded.
Tennessee is the 6th least expensive market in the nation.
National Gas Prices
Fewer drivers fueling up helped the national average pump price to drop four cents in the past week to reach $3.67. But it’s the smallest weekly decline in months and may signal that the streak of daily falling national average gas prices, approaching 100 days, is nearly finished.
Meantime, most of the country is now using less expensive winter blend gasoline, so modest pump price reductions have occurred. Only California has yet to make the switch, but that happens Nov. 1.
Today’s national average of $3.67 is 24 cents less than a month ago but 48 cents more than a year ago.
Tennessee Regional Prices
Most expensive metro markets are Morristown ($3.33), Jackson ($3.31), Memphis ($3.30), according to AAA.
Least expensive metro markets are Clarksville ($3.10), Johnson City ($3.14), Chattanooga ($3.15), the agency states.