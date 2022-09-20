Gas prices fall

Gas at Walmart Neighborhood Market on Lynn Garden Drive sold for less than $3 per gallon on Monday.

 Rob Walters

KINGSPORT — Gas prices in the Model City continue to fall, with some stations selling regular unleaded for less than $3 per gallon on Monday.

Kingsport prices

