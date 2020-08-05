Police
SULLIVAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed May 30-31
Rudy Joe Queen, 42, 840 W. Millpond Road, Kingsport, violation of probation; failure to report.
Amber Michelle Robinson, 36, 409 Castle Oaks Drive, Kingsport, domestic assault.
Mark Clinton Harrell, 48, 722 Old Stage Road, Church Hill, driving while license is suspended or revoked; driver’s license violations; compliance with financial responsibility law required.
Dakota Ray Gilliam, 18, 2925 Imboden Road, Appalachia, Va., manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.
William Kody Sargent, 27, 1639 Main Ave. Southwest, Norton, Va., burglary; unlawful drug paraphernalia; manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.
Stephanie Leavelle Ragan, 40, 71 Twin Circle, Lebingdon, Va., failure to appear.
Jennifer Leigh Kosakowski, 34, 344 Bluff City Highway, Bristol, Tenn., child abuse and neglect (if non-violent).
Levi Steveen Kosakowski, 35, 344 Bluff City Highway, Bristol, Tenn., assault; child abuse and neglect (if non-violent).
Matthew Chance Flanary, 18, 518 Kincaid St., Kingsport, speeding; driver’s license violations.
Aaron Elijah Hopson, 38, 439 Lenior Drive, Kingsport, stalking/aggravated stalking/especially aggravated stalking; violation of order of protection (domestic violence); harassment (oral threat); resisting stop - arrest.
Kristen Danielle Reynolds, 27, 2 Trivette Concourse, Johnson City, driving while license is suspended or revoked; unlawful removal of registration decal or plate; unlawful drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.
Debra Lee Foster, 59, 291 Old Stage Drive, Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation; failure to appear.
Jama L. Whetsel, 29, 1526 Waverly Road, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Robert Eugene Rosenbalm, 45, 290 Old Lacy Hollow Road, Elizabethton, DUI.
Heather Nicole Lawson, 39, 202 Jefferson Ave., Mount Carmel, public intoxication; violation of probation.
Shannon Dustin Lane, 29, 360 Bell Hollow Road, Kingsport, failure to appear.
Vickie Christine Copas, 52, 1540 E. Sevier Ave., Kingsport, violation of probation.
April Ann Leonard, 39, 368 Thompson Hollow Road, Piney Flats, failure to appear.
HAWKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed June 23-24
Mickey Shawn Stallings, 48, 4330 Resevoir Road, Kingsport, 2 counts violation probation.
Charles Wayne Coffey, 62, 986 Poor Valley Road, Rogersville, domestic assault.
Hershell Lee Worley, 20, 112 North Brummitt St., Rogersville, speeding; possession drug paraphernalia; possession schedule 2 drugs.
Kelly Shawn Manis, 41, 100 Willcrest Circle, Rogersville, aggravated assault.
Ethan Ryan Bledsoe, 20, 186 West Caney Creek Road, Rogersville, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Jamie LeeStar Jones, 25, 861 Moreland Drive, Butler, Tenn., failure to appear.
Michael Christopher Hunley, 31, 812 Mountain View Road, Rogersville, failure to appear.
Kenneth Eugene Cromer, Jr., 26, Poor Valley Road, Rogersville, driving on suspended license; violation light law; violation probation.
Ethan Ryan Bledsoe, 20, 186 West Caney Creek Road, Rogersville, violation probation.
Timmy Allen Jones, 56, 1567 Grassy Creek Road, Rogersville, public intoxication-out of Sullivan County.
Andy Wayne Walker, 428 Thorpes Chapel Road, Rogersville, theft of property under $500; criminal trespassing.
Danny Keith Bell, 55, 222 Highway 70 North, Rogersville, 2nd offense DUI; violation open container.
Dustin Heath Light, 34, 409 Bays Mountain Road, Rogersville, criminal trespassing,
Sabrina Leeanna Vivian Brock, 26, 412 Payne Ridge Road, Church Hill, fugitive from justice-out of Wise County, Va.
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed July 1-2
Bridgette Joan Bledsoe, 24, Big Stone Gap, violation of probation.
Brandon Jessee, 22, Duffield, two counts drive while license revoked, defective equipment.
Adam M. Bowers, 36, Gate City, two counts convicted felon possess firearm, possession of schedule I or II narcotics, possession of meth.
Morgan A. Sturgill, 25, Big Stone Gap, possession of meth.
Sharon Sue Reyes, 59, Kingsport, defective equipment, no valid operator’s license.
Junior Hunley, 56, Gate City, violation of probation.
Tara L. Woods, 35, Kingsport, defective equipment, DWI (second offense), drive without a license, two counts conspiracy, two counts possession of schedule I or II narcotics, possession of schedule III narcotics, possession of schedule IV narcotics, possession of marijuana.
John C. Frazier, 34, Church Hill, two counts conspiracy, two counts possession of schedule I or II narcotics.
Don Profit, 45, Kingsport, three counts convicted felon possess weapon.
Crystal Nicole Profit, 34, Kingsport, three counts convicted felon possess weapon.
Tony Randolph Lewis, 50, Duffield, eight counts violation of protective order.
Courts
SULLIVAN COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT
Cases Heard Feb. 26
Travis O. Samuels, 32, 2495 Baileyton Road, Greeneville, Tenn., violation of probation, plea of guilty, returned to supervised probation with the same terms and conditions after serving 180 days in custody.
HAWKINS COUNTY GENERAL SESSIONS COURT
Cases Heard April 30
Courtney Mabe, 21, 914 Old Highway 70 South, Rogersville, violation probation, fined $100 plus costs.
SCOTT COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Cases Heard June 4
Jimmy Jack Clifton, Kingsport, failure to appear/contempt, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty, serve 10 days jail, suspended; disobey judgement/contempt, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty, serve 12months jail, suspended; prisoner escape, (felony), plea of guilty, serve five years state penitentiary, suspended, placed on two years supervised probation; possession of schedule I or II drug, (felony), plea of guilty, serve 10 years state penitentiary, suspended but three years, placed on two years supervised probation, operator’s license suspended six months; possess with intent to manufacture schedule I/II drug, (felony), plea of guilty, serve 10 years state penitentiary, suspended but three years, placed on two years supervised probation, operator’s license suspended six months; unauthorized possession of drug paraphernalia, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty, serve 12 months jail, suspended; possession of marijuana, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty, serve 12 months jail, suspended; possession of schedule III drug, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty, serve 12 months jail, suspended; false identify self to law enforcement, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty, serve 12 months jail, suspended; identity theft to avoid arrest, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty, serve 12 months jail, suspended, sentences to run concurrently.
Amanda Bryson, Gate City, obtain credit card no larceny, (felony), plea of guilty, serve 10 years state penitentiary, suspended but eight months, placed on four years supervised probation, pay $4,587.21 restitution; obtain money by false pretense, (felony), plea of guilty, serve 10 years state penitentiary, suspended but eight months, placed on four years supervised probation; six counts false statement to obtain credit, (felony), plea of guilty on each, serve 10 years state penitentiary on each, suspended but eight months, placed on four years supervised probation; false statement to obtain credit, (felony), plea of guilty, serve 10 years state penitentiary, suspended but eight months, placed on four years supervised probation; identity theft, (felony), plea of guilty, serve 10 years state penitentiary, suspended but eight months, placed on four years supervised probation; credit card fraud, (felony), plea of guilty, serve 10 years state penitentiary, suspended but eight months, placed on four years supervised probation; sell/buy credit cards, (felony), plea of guilty, serve 10 years state penitentiary, suspended but eight months, placed on four years supervised probation; 14 counts credit card forgery, (felony), plea of guilty on each, serve 10 years state penitentiary on each, suspended but eight months, placed on four years supervised probation, sentences to run concurrently.
Jonathan Lynn Crisp, Gate City, distribute meth, (felony), plea of guilty, serve 10 years state penitentiary, suspended but two years, two months, placed on two years supervised probation, operator’s license suspended six months; conspire to distribute meth, (felony), plea of guilty, serve 10 years state penitentiary, suspended but two years, two months, placed on two years supervised probation, operator’s license suspended six months, sentences to run concurrently.
Jennifer Nicole Akers, Dryden, disobey judgement/contempt, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty, fined $100 plus $108 costs, serve 10 days jail, suspended, placed on 12 months unsupervised probation.
SCOTT COUNTY GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Criminal Division
Cases Heard June 18
Shaya Debra Birchfield, Cumberland, Ky., possession with intent to manufacture schedule I/II drug, (felony), possession of marijuana, (misdemeanor), unauthorized possession of drug paraphernalia, (misdemeanor), possession of schedule V drug, (misdemeanor), certified to grand jury on each; capias failure to comply pre-trial, dismissed.
Shellena K. Hickman,
Surgoinsville, two counts possession of schedule I or II drug, (felony), certified to grand jury on each; failure to appear, dismissed; possession of schedule III drug, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted.
Tina Ann Miles, Pennington Gap, possession of marijuana, (misdemeanor), possession of schedule III drug, (misdemeanor), possession of schedule I or II drug, (felony), certified to grand jury on each; failure to appear, dismissed.
Randall Martin Bledsoe, Duffield, possession of schedule I or II drug, (felony), unauthorized possession of drug paraphernalia, (misdemeanor), non-violent felon possess gun, (felony), possess gun with schedule I/II drug, (felony), certified to grand jury on each.
Joshua Thomas Hensley, Hiltons, possession of controlled substance, (felony), conspiracy violate drug act, (felony), possession of marijuana, (misdemeanor), certified to grand jury on each.
Britany D. Sutherland, Kingsport, possess schedule I or II drug, (felony), certified to grand jury; violate condition of release, dismissed.
Ashley Nicole Blackburn, Church Hill, possession of schedule I or II drug, (felony), possess schedule III drug, (misdemeanor), certified to grand jury on each.
Justin Shane Stanley, Duffield, non-violent felon possess gun, (felony), possess gun on person with schedule I/II drug, (felony), possession of marijuana, (misdemeanor), unauthorized possession of drug paraphernalia, (misdemeanor), possession of schedule I or II drugs, (felony), certified to grand jury.
Mark David Mullins, Kingsport, grand larceny, (felony), not prosecuted.