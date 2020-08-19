Police
SULLIVAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed June 9
Thomas Lee Yeager, 49, 201 Oakview Ave., Bristol, Va., DUI; driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Shayla Renee Aguilar, 37, 1244 Anderson St., Bristol, Tenn., domestic assault; vandalism; public intoxication.
James Donald Hilliard, 34, 716 Flatwoods Road, Bluff City, violation of probation.
Crystal Dawn Stanley, 40, 3832 Eastline Drive, Kingsport, order of attachment.
Tammy Leanne Hobbs, 37, 742 Bancroft Chapel Road, Kingsport, order of attachment.
Jonathan Tyler Lyon, 25, 262 Sky Wa Mo Road, Bluff City, DUI.
Mark Lavere Brown, 31, 11017 S. 241st Place, Kent, Wash., failure to appear.
Nathaniel Allen Jones, 34, 228 Amanda Lane, Bristol, Tenn., reckless endangerment (no weapon, no injury); unlawful drug paraphernalia; manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance (two counts).
Curtis Lee Martin, 58, 1020 New Beason Well Road, Kingsport, failure to appear; violation of probation.
Latoya Annete Williams, 37, 316 Mcfarland Drive, Kingsport, vandalism; violation of order of protection (domestic violence).
Tiffany Nicole Arroyo, 34, 188 Emmett St., Kingsport, violation of probation; domestic assault.
Steven Brian Palmer, 35, 1556 Lawrence St., Kingsport, domestic assault.
Darrin Lee Maiden, 54, 1071 Oakland Drive, Bristol, Tenn., failure to appear; public intoxication.
Sarah Jean Mullins, 28, 1345 Valley Drive, Bristol, Tenn., failure to appear.
Joseph Dewayne McElyea, 38, 387 Sandbar Road, Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation.
Bonnie Gina Johnson, 36, 2228 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Tyrone Charles Taylor, 33, 1536 Redwood Drive, Kingsport, assault; vandalism; aggravated assault; reckless endangerment (without a weapon, bodily harm); driving while license is suspended or revoked; resisting stop - arrest; domestic assault; aggravated burglary.
Tammy Lee Mathena, 48, 2808 Siam Road, Elizabethton, failure to appear.
David Ryan Chapman, 23, 1537 Redwood Drive, Kingsport, theft over $1,000; theft; forgery; violation of probation.
Robert Lee Malone, 49, 1905 Cherokee Road, Johnson City, display of registration plates; unlawful drug paraphernalia; manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.
Darla Raven Norris, 34, 1621 Arbor Place, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Jess Wayne Wampler, 33, 388 Moody Private Drive, Kingsport, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Kevin J. Ashley, 52, 244 Shipley Road, Church Hill, theft over $1,000.
Harrison Elick Lingerfelt, 38, 400 Paddle Creek Road, Bristol, Tenn., controlled Schedule I - drug violations; manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance; public intoxication; unlawful drug paraphernalia.
HAWKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed July 11-13
Garon Joseph Archer, 25, 133 Unaka View Road, Johnson City, disorderly conduct.
Daniel Lee Starnes, 41, 126 Summitt Hill Road, Bulls Gap, disorderly conduct.
Sean Cameron Kauffmann, 26, 12825 South Red Horizon Trail, Viel, Ark., disorderly conduct.
Joshua Blakeney, 20, 415 Parker Road, Morristown, disorderly conduct.
James Robert Mayes, 24, 1911 Johnsons Ridge Road, Sneedville, manufacture/deliver/sell/possess methamphetamine; unlawful possession drug paraphernalia .
Justin Thomas Monk, 33, 2511 Caney Valley Road, Sneedville, driving on suspended license.
Lorne Ray Wallen, 52, 1541 War Valley Road, Rogersville, aggravated criminal trespassing; public intoxication.
William Lee Bonney, 49, 586 Mt. Zion Road, Whitesburg, DUI.
Tina Michelle Flanigan, 45, 1311 Main St., Lot 3, Surgoinsville, violation probation.
April Ealline Fox, 40, 730 Old Stage Road, Greeneville, Tenn., DUI; violation financial responsibility; violation implied consent.
Crystal Lee Bidinger, 31, 228 Clover Circle, Mooresburg, violation probation.
Kenny Ray Cope, 38, 228 Clover Circle, Mooressburg, driving on revoked license for DUI.
Amber D. Fauver, 34, 361 Harr Trail Road, Blountville, failure to appear.
David Hunter Andies, 22, 340 Marble Hall Road, Rogersville, failure to appear.
Eric Langley, 28, 914 Holliston Mills Road, Church Hill, driving on revoked license; speeding.
Donnie Dean Trent, 63, 131 Steele Road, Rogersville, 2 counts violation probation.
Dustin Lee Justice, 34, 106 Jackson St., Rogersville, manufacture/deliver/sale/possess methamphetamine; unlawful possession drug paraphernalia; child support attachment.
John H. Manis, 38, 700 Bulls Gap/Saint Clair Road, Bulls Gap, domestic assault.
Amy Dianna Eidson, 35, 155 Marie Lane, Rogersville, manufacture/deliver/sale/possess methamphetamine; possession schedule 6 drugs; possession schedule 4 drugs; unlawful possession drug paraphernalia.
Charles Connor Kennedy, 34, 207 CartersValley Loop, Lot 16, Rogersville, violation oeder of protection.
Greg Scott Barrett, 49, 329 Boyd St., Rogersville, driving on revoked license for DUI.
Jeremy Ellis Price, 43, 453 Hickory Cove Road, Rogersville, failure to exercise due care; DUI; leave scene of accident; failure to report accident; violation open container; violation financial responsibility; violation seat belt law.
Jakob Daniel Berry, 20, 110 Pridemore St, Rogersville, public intoxication; possession schedule 3 drugs with intent to deliver; possession schedule 4 drugs with intent to deliver; manufacture/deliver/sell possess methamphetamine.
Joshua David Greer, 33, 489 Burem Road, Rogersville, driving on suspended license; possession methamphetamine.
Mary Carla Patrick, 48, 2100 Isaac Ave., Church Hill, failure to dim lights; driving on suspended license; violation finacial responsibility; evading arrest by motor vehicle; evading arrest by foot; resisting arrest; reckless endangerment by motor vecicle; reckless driving.
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed July 17-18
Jared Keegan King, 32,
Kingsport, defective equipment, two counts possession of schedule I or II narcotics, two counts fugitive from justice, obstruction of justice.
Stephanie Runion, 33, Jonesborough, defective exhaust, possession of narcotics, possession of schedule III narcotics, possession of controlled drug paraphernalia, drive without a license.
Jordan A. Holly, 24, Castlewood, no inspection sticker.
Tyler Allen Durham, 29, Duffield, failure to appear, drive while license revoked, possession of marijuana, give false information to law enforcement, fraud, contempt of court.
Christopher A. Dockery, 36, Duffield, defective equipment, drive while license suspended, no tag obstruction of justice.
Sammy Lee Leftwich, 42, Waynesboro, Va., two counts possession of schedule I or II narcotics, two counts possession of narcotics, possession of controlled drug paraphernalia.
Daniel Dewayne Lell, 32, St. Paul, drive while license suspended.
Courtney Dawn Reed, 36, Duffield, defective equipment, allow unlicensed driver to drive, no tag.
Brandon Scott Thacker, 38, Gate City, improper registration, failure to obtain Virginia registration, drive while license suspended.
Courts
SULLIVAN COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT
Cases Heard March 20
Kristy Noel Lawson, 31, 503 W. Locust St., Johnson City, violation of probation, dismissed.
SCOTT COUNTY GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Criminal Division
Cases Heard July 8
Angela Marie Falin, Duffield, possess with intent to manufacture schedule I/II drug, (felony), conspiracy possess with intent to manufacture schedule I/II drug, (felony), flee from law enforcement, (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, (misdemeanor), certified to grand jury on each.
Criminal Division
Cases Heard July 10
Hunter Wayne Collier, Gate City, failure to yield on left turn, dismissed.
Deborah Anne Finchum-Hale, Seymour, Tenn., expired registration, hearing waived, prepaid $25 plus $13 costs.
John W. Walling, Duffield, two counts assault on law enforcement, (felony), destruction of property, (felony), two counts obstruct/resist by threat/force, (misdemeanor), certified to grand jury.
Alannah J. Galloway, Mount Carmel, possession of marijuana, (misdemeanor), dismissed, pay $294 costs.
Joseph A. Chavarria, Orlando, Fla., false identify self to law enforcement, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $100 plus $89 costs; failure to appear, dismissed.
Brandon Heath Dye, Pennington Gap, unauthorized distribution of controlled drug paraphernalia, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $124 costs.
Timothy Day Durham, Pennington Gap, possession of schedule I or II drug, (felony), possession of schedule I or II drug, (felony), possession of marijuana, (misdemeanor), certified to grand jury on each.
Kevin Dustin Cole, Johnson City, three counts distribute meth, (felony), possession of burglary tools, (felony), possess schedule III drug, (misdemeanor), certified to grand jury on each.
Jeffery Wayne Caudill, Keokee, Va., possess schedule I or II drug, (felony), certified to grand jury.
Francis L. Mattix, Greenville, possession of marijuana, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted.
Austin Blake Rowe, Keokee, assault on law enforcement, (felony), obstruct/resist by threat/force, misdemeanor), certified to grand jury on each.
Bradley Michael Craft, Church Hill, scavenging dump site, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, pay $124 costs.
David Shane Sutherland, Kingsport, failure to appear, dismissed.
Tony R. Lewis, Duffield, possession of schedule I or II drug, (felony), not prosecuted.
Traffic Division
Cases Heard July 10
Timothy Day Durham, Pennington Gap, failure to use lights with wipers, dismissed.
Kevin Dustin Cole, Johnson City, reckless driving, (misdemeanor), drive while license revoked/suspended, (misdemeanor), certified to grand jury on each.
Jessica A. Napier, Dryden, Va., no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $124 costs.
Francis L. Mattix, Greenville, Tenn., defective equipment, dismissed.
Rex M. Gibson, Weber City, expired registration, guilty in absence, fined $25 plus $99 costs.
Samuel Williams, Blountville, no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $124 costs.
Steven Young, Kingsport, expired registration, guilty in absence, fined $25 plus $99 costs.
Ashley R. Fritz, Duffield, failure to have vehicle inspected, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $64 costs.
Bradley S. Fee, Pennington Gap, failure to have vehicle inspected, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $64 costs.
Karl D. Hubbard Jr., Pennington Gap, failure to have vehicle inspected, guilty, pay $64 costs.