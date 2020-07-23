SULLIVAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed May 26
Wacoe Wayne Fields, 43, 1613 Spruce St., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Jessie Amber Buchanan, 29, 193 Rocky Branch Road, Blountville, possession of tools to interfere with anti-theft security device.
Brandy Leeann Davis, 39, 313 Kingsley Ave., Kingsport, identity theft; theft.
Kristopher Blake Kinser, 37, 542 Trambarger Road, Church Hill, violation of probation.
Patrick Mandrae Womack, 28, 910 Dale St., Kingsport, contraband in penal institution.
Steven Douglas Soter Jr., 35, 509 Clearmont Road, Kingsport, failure to appear; violation of pre-trial release; domestic assault (two counts); vandalism; violation of probation.
Jessica Nicole Kent, 33, 400 New Bethel Road, Piney Flats, contraband in penal institution.
Richard Lee Wilson, 61, 121 Mildred Guy Road, Bristol, Tenn., failure to appear; driving while license is suspended or revoked; speeding; simple possession/casual exchange; unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Dustin Scott Coleman, 44, 104 Windmere Place, Kingsport, theft of property.
Richard Allen Youngblood Jr., 39, 1621 Charles St., Kingsport, violation of probation; failure to report; domestic assault; interfere with emergency call (911 calls).
Travis Lynn Bombailey, 28, 507 Sequoyah Drive, Kingsport, theft; criminal simulation; driving without license; simple possession/casual exchange; unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Leamon Gene Skeens, 20, 1367 Dewey Ave., Kingsport, simple possession/casual exchange; false reports; unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.
Larry Thomas Hicks, 59, 5372 Lema Road, Gate City, Va., aggravated assault; aggravated burglary.
William John Whetsel, 51, 445 Eastley Court, Kingsport, domestic assault; public intoxication.
Jamie Coleman Byrd, 45, 1141 Highway 70 North, Kingsport, aggravated assault; domestic assault; public intoxication.
Ralph Jackson Barnett, 37, 3800 E. Line Drive, Kingsport, criminal trespass; domestic assault; unlawful drug paraphernalia; violation of pre-trial release.
Rachel Renee Aistrop, 36, 3439 Forest View Road, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Cassidy Pamela Rose Williams, 19, 153 Hoard Lane, Church Hill, failure to appear; joyriding.
Nikki Stefan Pattison Holton, 31, 1304 Tranbarger Drive, Kingsport, driver’s license violations; driving while license is suspended or revoked; compliance with financial responsibility law required; failure to surrender auto license or registration upon revocation; failure to appear; violation of probation.
Thomas Anthony Fields, 23, 133 Mullins St., Kingsport, DUI; speeding.
Alexandra Nicole Jonas, 29, 449 Salem St., Kingsport, DUI; violation of probation.
Raquon Terrelle Woodbury, 27, 941 Chadwick Drive, Kingsport, failure to appear; failure to report.
Sierra Devonna Martin, 22, 915 Party St., Johnson City, violation of probation.
HAWKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed June 14-16
Ryan Hart, 34, 257 Hickory Hills Road, Church Hill, domestic assault..
Misty Nicole Pearson, 37, 136 Meadowview Road, Rogersville, 2nd offense driving on revoked license; possession schedule 2 drugs; possession drug paeaphernalia.
Cory Christian Roberts, 28, 388 Clouds Creek Road, Rogersville, violation probation - out of Sullivan County.
Jody Lee Horner, Jr., 26, 126 Davis Drive, Rogersville, ptomoting the manufacture of methamphetamine; possession methamphetaminne; maintain dwelling where narcotics are sold; manufacture/deliver/sell of controlled substance-schedule 6 drugs; possession drug paraphernalia.
Hershal Lee Worley, 56, 112 North Brummit St., Rogersville, 2 counts violation probation.
Jarrett Cole Heitmann, 27, 2247 Highway 126, Bristol, Tenn., especially aggravated kidnapping; especially aggravated burglary; agravated burglary.
Ryan Chase Hart, 34, 257 Hickory Hills Road, Church Hill, 2 counts violation probation.
Andrew Byrd, 39, 901 New Beason Road, Kingsport, child support attachment.
Charles Cleaves Commerford, 33, 538 Ned Clark Road, Bean Station, Tenn., 2nd offense driving on revoked license.
Christina Nicole Owens, 33, 1000 University Blvd., failure to appear.
Randy Lee Wooten, 29, 207 West Main Blvd., Church Hill, failure to appear-out of Washington County.
Tyler Dean Colley, 25, 1441 Willow St., Morristown, failure to appear.
Patrick Ray Horton, 31, 209 North Ridge Gap Drive, Bulls Gap, failure to pay child support.
Jackie Preston Russell, 177 North Brummit St., Rogersville, 3 counts failure to appear.
Jonathan Keith Trent, 37, 1532 Pressmans Home Road, Rogersville, violation restraining order.
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed June 15-16
Dayshai Blackson, no age given, Duffield, two counts child abuse.
Abigail Grace Vicars, 18, Duffield, no valid license, failure to maintain control.
Cathy Lee Harrison, 43, Nickelsville, conspiracy, burglary, two counts grand larceny.
Bradley L. Knowles, 19, Church Hill, two counts equipment violation, drive without a license, possession of narcotics, possess controlled drug paraphernalia, resist arrest.
Tommy Eugene Couch, 52, Easley, S.C., five counts violation of probation.
Preston Harrison Moore, 25, Kingsport, contempt of court, failure to appear.
Brittany Diane Nicole Owens, 32, Kingsport, failure to appear.
Douglas Wayne Edwards, 46, Gate City, DWI, drive while license revoked, no registration, larceny.
Christopher Matthew Dean, 37, Nickelsville, assault.
WISE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed May 28
David Blanton, 44, Wise, DWI 1st offense.
Courts
HAWKINS COUNTY GENERAL SESSIONS COURT
Cases Heard March 12
William Kimsey, 54, 384 Dean Road, Mooresburg, violation sexual offender registration form contents required, bound over to the grand jury.
Christopher Tunnell, 24, 5913 Mustang Drive, Kingsport, joyriding-unauthorized use of auto/other vehicles, time served.
SCOTT COUNTY GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Criminal Division
Cases Heard May 28
Hunter Logan Begley, Dungannon, possession of marijuana, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $300 plus $164 costs; possession of marijuana, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted, pay $164 costs.
Destiny Cheyenne Vaughn, Gate City, petty larceny, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $250 plus $209 costs, serve 30 days jail, suspended, placed on six months unsupervised probation.
Philip Michael Quillen, Gate City, possession of schedule I or II drug, (felony), possession of schedule III drug, (misdemeanor), certified to grand jury on each.
Shawnda May Cora, Nickelsville, violation of protective order, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted.
Naseem Yusuf Robinson, Church Hill, DWI, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $750 plus $329 costs, placed on 12 months unsupervised probation, attend VASAP.
Kevin D. Gillenwater, Kingsport, identity theft to avoid arrest, (misdemeanor), guilty, appealed to circuit court.
Austin Tyler Arnold, Bristol, Tenn., fugitive, (felony), dismissed.
Terry Lynn Bradley, Appalachia, DWI, (second offense), (misdemeanor), drive while license suspended/revoked, (misdemeanor), destruction of property, (misdemeanor), certified to circuit court on each.
Sydney Ison, Fall Branch, welfare fraud / larceny, (misdemeanor), guilty, pay $28 costs, serve 30 days jail, placed on 12 months unsupervised probation; welfare unauthorized use, (misdemeanor), guilty, pay $28 costs, serve 30 days jail, suspended, placed on 12 months unsupervised probation.
Eric Williams, Kingsport, disable comp software, (misdemeanor), failure to appear, not prosecuted on each.
Traffic Division
Cases Heard May 28
Destiney Cheyenne Vaughn, Gate City, operate/permit operation of uninsured vehicle, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted, pay $28 costs; defective equipment, not prosecuted, pay $13 costs.
Naseem Robinson, Church Hill, operate/permit operation of uninsured vehicle, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted.
Kevin D. Gillenwater, Kingsport, reckless driving, (misdemeanor), drive while license revoked/suspended, (misdemeanor), attempt to elude police, (misdemeanor), guilty on each, appealed to circuit court on each.
Caleb D. Conklin, Kingsport, operate/permit operation of unlicensed motor vehicle, hearing waived, prepaid $25 plus $64 costs.
Terry Lynn Bradley, Appalachia, elude/disregard police, (felony), certified to grand jury.
Bruce Ronald Bretz, Kingsport, no headlights, dismissed; no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty, pay $89 costs.
Criminal Division
Cases Heard June 2
Mark Allen Guy, Church Hill, manufacture controlled substance, (felony), conspiracy manufacture controlled substance, (felony), certified to grand jury on each; violate condition of release, dismissed; violate condition of pre-trial, guilty, pay $114 costs, serve 10 days jail, suspended but two days.
Chad Franklin Collett, Appalachia, fugitive with felony arrest, (felony), dismissed.
Joshua Shae Arp, Bristol, Va., possess schedule I or II drug, (felony), sell/distribute schedule IV drug, (felony), sell/distribute schedule III drug, (felony), certified to grand jury on each.
Alex Michael Jessee, Norton, possess schedule I or II drug, (felony), obstruct/resist without force, (misdemeanor), certified to grand jury.
Traffic Division
Cases Heard June 2
Stuart Lee Scott, Wise, expired registration, hearing waived, prepaid $25 plus $64 costs.
Criminal Division
Cases Heard June 4
Frankie Wayne Dye, Coeburn, non-violent felon possess gun, (felony), certified to grand jury; felon possess weapon/ammo, (felony), not prosecuted.
WISE COUNTY GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Cases Heard June 10
Colby Dillian Gibson, Big Stone Gap, DWI 1st offense (misdemeanor).
Shamblin Letterman, Johnson City, DWI 1st offense (misdemeanor).
Travis Lynn Mullins, Pound, assault and battery (misdemeanor).
Misty Robinson, Pound, disseminate images of another (misdemeanor).
Scottie Roscoe Robinson, Pound, disseminate images of another (misdemeanor).
Kevin Ray Thompson, Norton, unauthorized possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor).
Matthew Lee Bevins, Fort Blackmore, DWI 2nd offense (misdemeanor), guilty, 12 months jail 11 months 10 days suspended, 12 months unsupervised probation, three years suspended license, $500 fine, $369 costs.
Barbara Jean Mullins, Abingdon, DWI 2nd offense (misdemeanor), guilty, 30 days jail suspended, 12 months unsupervised probation, 12 months suspended license, $250 fine, $344 costs.