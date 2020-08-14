Courts
SULLIVAN COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT
Cases Heard March 17
Randle Keith Hagler, 50, Johnson City, violation of probation, plea of guilty, probation revoked, returned to supervised probation for four years with an expiration date of March 17, 2024.
HAWKINS COUNTY GENERAL SESSIONS COURT
Cases Heard May 8
Jordan Lee Lawson, 27, 124 Bright Road, Number 2, Church Hill, driving on revoked license, speeding, not prosecuted.
Christie Hawkins, 51, 123 Creek Road, Church Hill, violation probation, not prosecuted.
SCOTT COUNTY GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Traffic Division
Cases Heard July 7
John Taylor Smith, Syracuse, N.Y., no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty, pay $94 costs.
Cody Shobert Malone, Afton, improper exhaust system, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $13 costs; speeding 79/60, hearing waived, prepaid $114 plus $64 costs.
Trinity Quinn Mumpower, Mendota, reckless driving/improper brakes, (misdemeanor), found guilty of the amended charge of improper control/driving, fined $50 plus $69 costs.
Linda Blevins, Harlan, Ky., operate/permit operation of unlicensed motor vehicle, guilty in absence, fined $25 plus $104 costs.
Harless Allen Salyer, Kingsport, failure to drive to the right side of highway, hearing waived, prepaid $100 plus $64 costs.
Jad Michael McGuinness, Duffield, failure to obtain Virginia license, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $18 costs; drive without license endorsement, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $129 costs; operate/permit operation of unlicensed motor vehicle, guilty in absence, fined $25 plus $18 costs.
Debra Maria Velazquez, Church Hill, no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $50 plus $129 costs.
James Matthew Cartwright, Johnson City, failure to have vehicle inspected, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $64 costs.