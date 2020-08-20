Police
SULLIVAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed June 10
Tamela D. Ward, 21, 1409 Charity Hill Road, Elizabethton, DUI.
Ryan Doyle Jones, 39, 4175 Cherokee Road, Jonesborough, failure to appear; violation of probation.
Wesley Lee Beard, 36, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave., Bristol, Tenn., driving while license is suspended or revoked.
James Wilborn Graninger III, 38, 2530 Shelby St., Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation.
Kelly Jo Duncan, 39, 1006 Myrtle St., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Matthew Henry Dougherty, 29, 3860 Eastline Drive, Kingsport, order of attachment; violation of probation.
Daniel Candler Gross, 42, 222 E. Cedar St., Bristol, Tenn., shoplifting - theft of property.
Ryan Kelsey Duncan, 30, 510 Rogan St., Kingsport, unlawful drug paraphernalia; DUI; compliance with financial responsibility law required; reckless driving; possession of legend drug without prescription.
Benjamin Jacob Frazier, 21, no address given, theft.
Ralph Cody Burchfield, 27, 1508 Fairview Ave., Kingsport, burglary; theft of property.
Larry Adam Shelton, 39, 4335 Michigan Ave., Roanoke, Va., failure to appear; violation of probation.
James Robert Wolfenbarger, 56, Kingsport, violation of probation; failure to appear.
Phillip Luke Adkins, 30, 1200 Lands Creek Road, Bryson City, N.C., violation of probation.
Ian Francis Martin Capoferri, 31, 26 N. Mitchell Road, West Middlesex, Pa., DUI.
Chastady Dawn Cooper, 24, no address given, shoplifting - theft of property.
Matthew Eli Isenberg, 35, 3336 Horseshoe Drive, Kingsport, violation of probation; violation of conditions of community supervision.
Billie Joe Shelton, 42, 523 Lebanon Road, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Latasha Danielle Arnold, 31, 942 Riverside Ave., Kingsport, violation of conditions of community supervision.
Shannon Marie Greene, 50, 356 Mockingbird Place, Blountville, failure to appear; driving while license is suspended or revoked; unlawful removal of registration decal or plate; simple possession/casual exchange.
Travis Eugene Glover, 41, 176 Amanda Lane, Bristol, Tenn., shoplifting - theft of property; failure to appear.
Gabriel Ira Shane Housewright, 29, 329 Lynn Ave., Kingsport, order of attachment.
Brandon Mitchell Baise, 35, 316 Mcfarland Drive, Kingsport, failure to appear.
Aaron Lee Frazier, 34, 348 Virgil Ave., Kingsport, resisting stop - arrest; driving while license is suspended or revoked; evading arrest; handgun possession prohibited; reckless endangerment (no weapon, no injury); unlawful removal of registration decal or plate.
Joseph Russell, 27, 278 Carters Valley Gardens, Kingsport, aggravated assault.
Charges Filed June 11
Samuel Wesley Hopson, 41, 320 High Oaks Road, Bluff City, violation of probation; interfere with emergency call (911 calls).
Trever Coy Nelms, 30, 805 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, failure to appear.
Jerry Jackson Testerment, 58, 15177 Hearst Road, Bristol, Va., simple possession/casual exchange; unlawful drug paraphernalia; unlawful removal of registration decal or plate; identity theft.
Bethany Claire Glenn, 31, 151 Gravel Top Road, Blountville, domestic assault.
Donald R. Ward II, 44, 109 Ruth St., Bristol, Tenn., driving while license is suspended or revoked; DUI; criminal impersonation; failure to appear.
Rebecca E. Fields, 30, 600 W. Mary St., Bristol, Va., DUI; driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Michael Todd Watkins, 23, 4503 Old Stage Road, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Whitney Breanne Davis, 28, 205 Cedar St., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Alan Stuart Coulter, 53, 103 Tween Hills Road, Bristol, Tenn., violation of parole.
Adonis William Wingo, 40, 1805 King College Road, Bristol, Tenn., failure to appear.
Bo Richard Ingram, 26, 229 Aesque St., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Michael Shawn Blevins, 52, 1840 Fairoaks Road, Kingsport, theft of property; illegal possession/fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
Jacqulyn Suzette McCausland, 42, 3339 Avoca Road, Bristol, Tenn., failure to appear.
Heather Marlene Copas, 29, 3512 Forest View Road, Kingsport, failure to appear.
Daniel Alexander Brent, 28, 114 Victory Lane, Gray, violation of pre-trial release.
James Fleetwood Brown, 55, Bristol, Va., knowingly falsify sex offender registry; perjury; tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence.
Jessica April Carey, 34, 1360 Holy Oak St., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Sue Anderson Cressel, 71, 133 Millwood Road, Bristol, Tenn., burglary; theft of property.
Harry David Bowyer, 49, 447 Ragsdale, Kingsport, resisting stop - arrest.
Travis Perry Hickam, 33, 457 Wine Circle Drive, Blountville, vandalism; reckless burning.
Brian Christopher Hillson, 33, 973 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, failure to appear; driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Shawnta Devaughn White, 36, 1101 Harbour, Johnson City, identity theft; forgery.
John Leroy Adams, 56, 109 13th St., Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation.
David Allen Kidder, 43, 2931 Broad St., Bristol, Tenn., domestic assault.
Crystal Rayleen Buffalow, 43, 301 Cypress St., Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation.
David Houston Bowlin, 49, 312 Sequoyah Drive, Kingsport, violation of conditions of community supervision; failure to appear.
Michael Hudson Blair, 23, 734 Ordnance Drive, Church Hill, violation of parole.
Daniel Steven Midkiff, 25, 829 Myrtle St., Kingsport, violation of pre-trial release; failure to appear; violation of probation.
Kristy Dawn Kindle, 44, 518 Sequoyah Drive, Kingsport, violation of probation.
David Lewis Augier Sr., 52, 2021 Windsor Ave., Bristol, Tenn., public intoxication; shoplifting - theft of property.
Ashley Brooke Franklin, 32, 1105 High St., Johnson City, violation of probation.
Amanda Danielle Spencer, 33, 613 Branch St., Kingsport, shoplifting - theft of property; unlawful drug paraphernalia; simple possession/casual exchange; manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.
Ashleigh B. Dickenson, 23, 5730 Carters Valley Road, Mount Carmel, driving while license is suspended or revoked; speeding.
HAWKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed July 15-18
Allison Kayla Little, 35, 110 Carpenter Farm, Mooresburg, violation probation.
Matthew Christopher Furchess, 28, 109 Wood Lane, Church Hill, domestic assault.
Amanda Jean Murr, 33, 4136 Van Hill Road, Greeneville, Tenn., failure to appear.
Donnie Glen Buttry, 41, 527 Caney Creek Road, Rogersville, aggravated assault; theft of property over $1,000.
Linda Danyel Stubbklefield, 37, 248 Whitaker Road, bulls Gap, failure to appear.
Bobby Joe Byington, 39, 283 Timberline Drive, Lot 32, Rogersville, public intoxication.
Gene Allen Ayers, 27, 1408 Melinda Ferry Road, Bulls Gap, failure to appear-out of Sullivan County.
Jennifer Lynn White, 48, 211 Dodge Drive, Apt. B4, Rogersville, violation financial responsibility; violation implied consent; 1st offense DUI.
William Warren Mullis, 43, 297 Cam Kirk Road, Rogersville, failure to pay child support.
Jacob Daniel Roberts, 31, 424 Carters Valley Road, Lot 16, Rogersville, 4 counts failure to appear-out of Sullivan County.
Heather Nicole Sboukis, 29, 243 Country Lane, Lot 8, Church Hill, violation probation.
Andrew Aleko Sboukis, 28, 243 Country Lane, Lot 8, Church Hill, 2 counts violation probation.
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed July 19
Andrew Thomas Shepard, 37, Duffield, vandalism, reckless handling of firearm.
Christina S. Bussey, 49, Kingsport, possession of schedule III narcotics, possession of narcotics.
Jonathan Adam Rollins, 38, Big Stone Gap, possession of schedule IV narcotics, possession of schedule I or II narcotics, three counts possession of narcotics, possession of controlled drug paraphernalia, give false information to law officer, three counts fraud, three counts possess weapon while in possession of narcotics, four counts convicted felon possess weapon.
Courts
SULLIVAN COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT
Cases Heard April 1
William Cameron Curry, 50, 1900 American Way, Kingsport, violation of probation, plea of guilty, ordered to serve a sentence of five years.
Eddie Albert Fink, 31, 1000 Stonegate Road, Kingsport, violation of probation, plea of guilty, ordered to serve a sentence of five years.
Chloe Madeline Ramsey, 23, 502 Glenoaks Drive, Knoxville, Tenn., violation of probation, plea of guilty, ordered to serve a sentence of three years.
Morgan H. Vermillion, 22, Kingsport, violation of probation, plea of guilty, ordered to serve the balance of a one-year, six-month sentence.
SCOTT COUNTY GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Traffic Division
Cases Heard July 10
Wes Harrison, Church Hill, expired registration, guilty in absence, fined $25 plus $13 costs; no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $124 costs.
Cody Wayne Amburgey, Castlewood, failure to obey highway sign, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $64 costs.
Cody Allen Arnold, Gate City, defective equipment, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $13 costs; no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $124 costs.
Justin R. Fritz, Duffield, operate/permit operation of uninsured vehicle, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, pay $124 costs; defective equipment, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $13 costs; failure to have vehicle inspected, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $13 costs; possess/use registration/license not entitled, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $13 costs.
William Dickerson, Gate City, failure to carry/exhibit license, hearing waived, prepaid $10 plus $13 costs; failure to have vehicle inspected, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $64 costs.
Dyland B. Laster, Duffield, failure to have vehicle inspected, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $99 costs.
Dustin James Wright, Kingsport, show cause failure to appear, dismissed.
Brian Keith Edwards, Coeburn, possession of marijuana, (misdemeanor), dismissed.
Ronson Griffin, Kingsport, fugitive with felony arrest, (felony), dismissed.
Brandon D. Mathes, Blountville, defective equipment, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $13 costs.; no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $124 costs.
Kashondra C. Phillips, Wise, possess/use registration/license not entitled, dismissed.
Emily Dawn Cross, Dungannon, failure to stop/yield entering highway, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $64 costs.