SULLIVAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed May 25
Misty Michelle Hutchins, 39, 1621 Charles St., Kingsport, violation of probation; failure to report.
Tarnesia Renee Massey, 35,
700 Teasel Drive, Kingsport,
public intoxication; criminal trespass.
Stormy Stevie Condry, 31, 1712 Charles St., Kingsport, domestic assault.
David Clarence Ledford, 36, 2016 Cody Cove, Bluff City, DUI.
Kenney Randall Stapleton, 44, 3337 Grandview Circle, Kingsport, criminal trespass.
Scott Andrew Jones, 42, 167 Evergreen Drive, Kingsport, driving while license is suspended or revoked; lights required on motor vehicles.
HAWKINS COUNTY
SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed June 12-13
Mark Dakota Whitson, 28, 404 Cypress St., Mount Carmel, unlawful possession of weapon by a felon;
possession of weapon with altered serial number; possession schedule 4 drugs with intent; possession schedule 6 drugs; possession schedule 1 drugs with intent; manufacture marijuana; possession drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Lee Hall, 38, 857 Prices Grove Road, Bulls Gap, rape.
Darvel Seddrick-L Walker, 24, 541Crossroad, Bean Station, Tenn., 2 counts violation probation.
Caitlin Nicole Johnson, 22, 536 Speedwell Road, Bulls Gap, 2nd offense DUI; failure to maintain lane; driving on wrong side of roadway; 2nd offnse driving on revoked license; reckless driving.
William Allen Turpin, Jr., 28, 244 Burton Road, Rogersville, domestic assault
Troy Jason Wallen, 32, 116 Oak St., Surgoinsville, failure to appear.
Charlie Ranson Grigsby, 36, 3604 Goshen Valley Road, Rogersville, criminal impersonation; driving on revoked license; possession drug paraphernalia.
Kevin Dwayne Christian,729 Webster Valley Road, Rogersville, 4 counts failure to appear.
Kala Dawn Helton, 27, 1669 Highway 70 North, Rogersville, 2 counts failure to appear.
Angela Gayle Albritton, 33, 554 Melinda Ferry Road, Rogersville, possession schedule 4 drugs.
Ashley Carole Barker, 52, 3604 Goshen Valley Road, Rogersville, possession schedule 3 drugs; possession scheduke 4 drugs; possession drug paraphernalia.
Haley Marcala Baird, 26, 304 West Hills Drive, Rogersville, failure to appear; evading arrest by foot; resisting arrest.
Banner Gale Skeen, 56, 215 Stanley Valley Road, Rogersville, abuse of an adult.
Rebecca Jean Armstrong, 46, 215 Stanley Valley Road, Rogersville, abuse of an adult.
Robert Jacob Allen, 23, 354 McNeil, Circle, Mooresburg, theft over $10,000 less than $60,000, (possession stolen property).
April Reena Bruner, 35, 139 Glendale Drive, Church Hill, 2 counts assault on an officer; resisting arrest.
Eugena Dawn Brooks, 39, 400 Shipley Way Road, Rogersville, failure to appear.
Jason Alan Kean, 37, 117 NolichuckyAve., Church Hill, failure to appear.
Sarah Testerman, 26, 585 Mooresburg Spring Road, Mooresburg, domestic related aggravated assault.
Ladonna Marlene Adams, 30, 424 Carters Valley Road, Lot 32, Rogersville, filing false report; custodial interference.
Christopher Dean Frazier, 53, 712 Boggs Ave., Knoxville, Tenn., failure to appear.
Jason Conan Hickman, 39, 1440 Wolfe Lane, Lot 815, Mount Carmel, possession drug paraphernalia.
Christy Lee Kilgore, 45, 2128 Stanley Valley Road, Surgoinsville, failure to appear.
SCOTT COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed June 13-14
Christopher A. Dockery, 36,
Gate City, no registration, drive while license revoked (second offense).
Telina Marie Sledge, 32,
Kingsport, improper registration,
no operator’s license, no insurance.
Derrick Winston Keith, 35,
Nickelsville, expired inspection, no valid operator’s license.
WISE COUNTY
SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed May 25
Stephanie Nicole Lange, 27, Johnson City, assault and battery on family member.
Leroy Stacy, 55, Big Stone Gap, DWI 2nd offense within 10 years BAC .15 -.20 percent, refusal of breath test 2nd offense, unauthorized use of animal/vehicle/etc. larceny >=$200, driving after forfeiture of license.
Courts
HAWKINS COUNTY
GENERAL SESSIONS COURT
Cases Heard March 11
Troy Wallen, 32, 116 Oak St., Surgoinsville, violation light law, violation financial responsibility, improper use of vehicle registration, unlawful possession drug paraphernalia uses and activities, not prosecuted.
Jason Helton, 45, 353 Prices Grove Road, Rogersville, evading arrest, not prosecuted; possession or casual exchange of methamphetamine, fined $750 plus costs, serve 30 days jail at 100 percent, credit for time served, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 96 hours community service, attend Alcohol/Drug Evaluation and Counseling.
Brian Lynn, Jr., 26, 156 Jen Drive, Mooresburg, violation probation, not prosecuted.
Brandon Davis, 28, 314 Cave Ridge Road, Rogersville, possession or casual/exchange methamphetamine, fined $750 plus costs, serve 30 days jail at 100 percent, credit for time served, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 96 hours community service, attend Alcohol/Drug Evaluation and Counseling.
Anthony Carpenter, 27, 157 Golden Road, Rogersville, violation probation, not prosecuted.
SCOTT COUNTY
GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Traffic Division
Cases Heard May 19
Madison Lee Cross, Blountville, possess/operate unapproved/altered equipment, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $64 costs.
Brigitte Luann Castell, Weber City, failure to have vehicle inspected, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $64 costs.
Drew Austin Miller, Coeburn, defective equipment, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $64 costs; operate with tint/signs/decals on windows, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $13 costs; possess/operate unapproved/altered equipment, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $13 costs.
Cassandra Jean Cline, Appalachia, speeding, 73/60, hearing waived, prepaid $78 plus $64 costs; operate with tint/signs/decals on windows, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $13 costs.
Freddie Lee Carter, Fort Blackmore, failure to stop/yield entering highway, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $64 costs.
Criminal Division
Cases Heard May 21
Misty D. Goebel, Kingsport, possession of schedule I or II drug, (felony), unauthorized possession of drug paraphernalia, (misdemeanor), certified to grand jury on each.
Christopher Todd Lane, Big Stone Gap, distribute meth, (felony), conspiracy to distribute meth, (felony), possession with intent to manufacture schedule I/II drug, (felony), conspiracy to possess with intent to manufacture schedule I/II drug, (felony), not prosecuted on each; fugitive with felony arrest, (felony), dismissed.
Randy Wooten, Church Hill, grand larceny/auto theft, (felony), certified to grand jury.
Marsha Lee Weaver, Bristol, Tenn., possession with intent to manufacture schedule I/II drug, (felony), non-violent felon possess gun, (felony), possess gun while selling more than one pound of marijuana, (felony), certified to grand jury on each; capias failure to comply pre-trial, guilty, pay $124 costs, serve five days jail.
Keith Allen Sloan, Duffield, maliciously shoot/throw into occupied building, (felony), destruction of property, (misdemeanor), stalking, (misdemeanor), injure/tamper with vehicle, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted.
Dana Leora Nash, Lewisburg, W.Va., DWI, (third offense), (felony), refuse blood/breath test, certified to grand jury on each.
Rodney Allen Meade, Castlewood, DWI, (misdemeanor), found guilty of the amended charge of reckless driving, (misdemeanor), fined $500 plus $28 costs, placed on six months unsupervised probation; show cause failure to appear, dismissed; possession of controlled substance, (misdemeanor), fined $50 plus $174 costs.
Traffic Division
Cases Heard May 21
Rodney Allen Meade, Castlewood, no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), dismissed, pay $13 costs; reckless driving, (misdemeanor), found guilty of the amended charge of speeding 74/55, fined $114 plus $13 costs.
Criminal Division
Cases Heard May 26
Angela Deboard Johnson, St. Paul, defraud, (felony), not prosecuted.
Brandon Lee Anderson, Prestonberg, Ky., manufacture controlled substance, (felony), certified to grand jury; revocate re-trial release, not prosecuted.
Karrie Alexis Jackson, Kingsport, failure to comply, dismissed.
Marvin Glenn Marshall, Dungannon, show cause failure to comply, dismissed.
Adriane Rochelle Hall, Bristol, Va., non-compliance with VASAP, dismissed.
Walker Elizabeth Godfrey, Hollywood, Calif., possession of marijuana, (misdemeanor), found guilty of the amended charge of leave the scene of an accident, (misdemeanor), fined $500 plus $124 costs; public intoxication, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted.
Myra Glenna Smith, Coeburn, false identify self to law enforcement, (misdemeanor), fined
$150 plus $209 costs, serve 90 days jail, suspended, placed on 12 months unsupervised probation; false identify self to law enforcement, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted.
Brian D. Hall, Rogersville, fugitive, (felony), dismissed.
Aaron A. Franklin, Chicago, Ill., obtain prescription by fraud, (felony), identity theft to defraud, (misdemeanor), certified to grand jury on each.
Logan Austin Hill, Blackwater, fugitive, (felony), dismissed.
Traffic Division
Cases Heard May 26
Brandon Lee Anderson, Prestonberg, Ky., no operator’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $1,000 plus $209 costs; no insurance, (misdemeanor), improper registration, expired registration, not prosecuted on each.
Tamara Vanessa Foxworth, Gate City, failure to have vehicle inspected, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $64 costs.
Jerry Allen Spears, Gate City, failure to drive to the right side of highway, guilty, fined $100 plus $64 costs.
Aislynn Cheyenne Fraley, Big Stone Gap, drink while driving / open container, (misdemeanor), hearing waived, prepaid $75 plus $38 costs; speeding 63/45, hearing waived, prepaid $108 plus $64 costs.
WISE COUNTY
GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Cases Heard June 9
Sarah J. Dishner, Castlewood, DWI 1st offense (misdemeanor).
Claerence Haskue Kiser, Big Stone Gap, DWI 1st offense (misdemeanor).
Emily B. McCowan, Nora, Virginia, shoplift/alter merchandise<$500 (misdemeanor).
Justin Wayne Nichols, Big Stone Gap, solicit prostitution (misdemeanor).
Jonathan Tickles, Dandridge, Tennessee, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor).
Tabetha Dawn Mitchell, Coeburn, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), guilty, $100 fine, $169 costs.