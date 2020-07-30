Police
SULLIVAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed May 29
Brent Levi Baker, 25, 423 Highway 75, Blountville, DUI; compliance with financial responsibility law required; simple possession/casual exchange; unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Neal Boatman, 37, Bristol, Tenn., manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.
Justin Walker Hall, 35, 2100 Devault Bridge Road, Piney Flats, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance; unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Christina Colleen Nunley, 48, 3328 Lightwood St., Kingsport, willful abuse - neglect or exploitation of adults; theft.
William James Riley, 27, 1669 Newbern Road, Kingsport, aggravated child abuse and neglect.
Heather Yvonne Cass, 37, 1219 Vermont Ave., Bristol, Va., failure to appear; theft; public intoxication; simple possession/casual exchange; theft.
Robert John Nash, 40, 17
Heritage Drive, Bristol, Va., violation of conditions of community supervision (two counts).
Jessica Lauren Jochem, 29, 520 N. Hills Drive, Johnson City, violation of probation.
Brandon Gregory Harper, 23, 1710 Cater Ave., Johnson City, failure to appear (two counts).
Christopher Lee Burk, 36, Deck Valley Road, Bristol, Tenn., manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance; unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon; simple possession/casual exchange.
William Dean Breeden, 35, 1920 Bowater Drive, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Stephanie Shay Reese, 38, 2356 Woodridge Ave., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Jeffery Randolph Charles, 59, 1021 Georgia Ave., Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation.
Woodro America Richie, 34, 130 Hill St., Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation.
Joshua Howard Ashmore, 33, Kingsport, evading arrest; unlawful removal of registration decal or plate; driving while license is suspended or revoked; simple possession/casual exchange; unlawful drug paraphernalia; compliance with financial responsibility law required; violation of probation.
Josh Patrick Nash, 58, 692 Dale St., Kingsport, aggravated burglary; violation of probation.
Susan Danett Hughes, 46, 1224 Harrison Ave., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Rhonda Lynelle Whitford, 50, 6339 W. Carters Valley Road, Church Hill, driving without license; speeding.
David Michael Smith, 58, 431 W. Valley Drive, Kingsport, controlled schedule I - drug violations; driving while license is suspended or revoked; compliance with financial responsibility law required; unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Bobbie Jo Stiles, 41, 656 Bristol Highway, Bristol, Tenn., aggravated child abuse and neglect.
Holly Amber Aguilar, 43, 1308 E. Winsor, Kingsport, failure to report.
Amanda Nicole Carrier, 34, 2301 Old Lewis Road, Johnson City, violation of probation.
Joshua Caleb Cathey, 24, 1704 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, Tenn., violation of probation.
Kenneth Anthony Collins, 52, 3328 Lightwood St., Kingsport, aggravated assault; resisting stop - arrest; criminal impersonation; willful abuse - neglect or exploitation of adults; theft over $1,000.
Travis Gene Hayden, 39, 341 New Camp Ridge Road, Bristol, Tenn., evading arrest; violation of probation.
Chad Edward Vest, 40, 2106 Millye St., Kingsport, driving while license is suspended or revoked; unlawful removal of registration decal or plate; accident involving damage to vehicle; unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon; compliance with financial responsibility law required.
Travis Justin Jackson, 40, 325 Old Beason Well Road, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Brian Edward Booher, 42, 558 Beidleman Road, Bristol, Tenn., driving while license is suspended or revoked; display of registration plates; lights required on motor vehicles.
Jason Matthew Sexton, 41, 633 Princeton Road, Johnson City, DUI.
Dallas Wayne Turner, 43, 305 Cardnal Lane, Bristol, Tenn., driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Sharon Ann McClellan, 48, 3003 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Brandi Nicole Miller, 31, 146 Paxton Lane, Marion, Va., failure to appear.
HAWKINS COUNTY
SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed June 21-22
Gale Benton, Jr., 39, 214 Reece Light Road, Rogersville, failure to appear-out of Loudon County.
David Shane Johnson, 43, 620 Vista Drive, Rogersville, driving on revoked license; violation open container.
Valerie J. Dowglert, 49, 1406 West Main St., Millville, N. J., domestic assault.
Misty Dawn Henry, 41, 161 County Line, Number 10, Church Hill, 2 counts failure to appear.
Charles Lee Murray, 39, 910 Chanet Trail, Limestone, Tenn., criminal violation probation.
Paul David Trader, 33, 313 East Sullivan St., Kingsport, violation probation.
Victoria Rahnee McMillan, 35, 816 Patterson Hill Road, Blountville, failure to appear.
SCOTT COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed June 27-30
Scott Wade McConnell, 56, Hiltons, convicted felon possess firearm, assault.
Thomas Jeff Bledsoe, 56, Kingsport, two counts trespassing, vandalism, petty larceny.
Danielle Fay Bishop, 37, Duffield, trespassing.
Penny Michelle Egan, no age given, Gate City, trespassing.
Hunter Brandon Turner, 21, Big Stone Gap, expired tags.
Penny Michelle Woods, 53, Hiltons, expired state plate, altered state plate, no operator’s license, improper registration.
Franciso A. Rangel, 49, Kingsport, no operator’s license.
Heather Marie Bear, 32, Kingsport, no operator’s license.
Angela Marie Falin, 32, Duffield, flee from law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana, two counts possession of schedule I/II narcotics, possession of burglary tools, receive stolen goods.
John Wayne Walling, 28, Duffield, 15 counts violation of probation.
Steven Allen Baker, 20, Fort Blackmore, failure to obtain state inspection.
Courts
SULLIVAN COUNTY
CRIMINAL COURT
Cases Heard Feb. 21
Kevin W. Davidson, 39, Blountville, violation of probation, probation revoked, ordered to serve a sentence of four years; violation of probation, granted supervised probation for eight years, to enter the TNROCS program after serving one year flat in custody.
HAWKINS COUNTY
GENERAL SESSIONS COURT
Cases Heard April 27
Ryan Harvey, 23, 2100 Isaac Ave, Church Hill, reckless endangerment with deadly weapon involved, coercion of witness, not prosecuted; domestic assault, vandalism up to $1,000. fined $100 plus costs, serve 120 days jail at 75 percent, credit for time served, no contact order issued, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 48 hours community service.
SCOTT COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Cases Heard May 28
Rhudy Lee Wyatt, Ceres, Va., five counts bad check, (felony), plea of guilty on each, pay $403 costs, serve three years, six months state penitentiary on each, suspended, placed on two years supervised probation, pay $3,623.13 restitution, sentences to run concurrently.
Kari Austin, Nickelsville, welfare fraud, (felony), plea of guilty, pay $280 costs, pay $416 restitution.
Derek Heath Porter, Kingsport, drug sale on or near school or library, (felony), plea of guilty, fined $1,500 plus $1,118 costs, serve five years state penitentiary, suspended, placed on two years supervised probation, operator’s license suspended six months, pay $585 restitution; sell/distribute schedule III drug, (felony), plea of guilty, fined $1,500 plus $1,143 costs, serve seven years state penitentiary, suspended but two months, placed on three years supervised probation, operator’s license suspended six months; two counts drug sale on or near school or library, (felony), plea of guilty on each, pay $1,033 costs, serve five years state penitentiary on each, suspended, placed on two years supervised probation, operator’s license suspended six months; two counts sell/distribute schedule III drug, (felony), plea of guilty on each, pay $1,033 costs, serve seven years state penitentiary on each, suspended but two months, placed on three years supervised probation, operator’s license suspended six months; two counts conspire to sell/distribute schedule III drug, (felony), plea of guilty on each, pay $733 costs, serve seven years state penitentiary on each, suspended but two months, placed on three years supervised probation,
operator’s license suspended six months, sentences to run concurrently.
Marshall Wayne Baldwin, Nickelsville, assault on law enforcement, (felony), plea of guilty, fined $500 plus $548 costs, serve four years state penitentiary, suspended but seven months, placed on three years supervised probation; assault on law enforcement, (felony), plea of guilty, pay $323 costs, serve four years state penitentiary, suspended but seven months, placed on three years supervised probation; unauthorized use of vehicle, (felony), plea of guilty, pay $523 costs, serve two years state penitentiary, suspended, sentences to run consecutively; obstruct/resist by threat/force, (misdemeanor), failure to appear, (felony), abuse child/disregard life, (felony), not prosecuted on each.
Jada Hughes, Duffield, violation of good behavior, (felony), not prosecuted.
Charles James Henry Martin, Kingsport, disobey judgement/contempt, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty, pay $108 costs, serve 12 months jail, suspended; possess blackjacks/knucks, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted; drive while license revoked/suspended, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty to the amended charge of drive without license, (second offense), (misdemeanor), fined $1,000 plus $228 costs.
David Dewayne Childress, Duffield, two counts disobey judgement/contempt, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty on each, pay $108 costs, serve 60 days jail on each, suspended, placed on one year supervised probation, sentences to run concurrently.
Brandon Lee Anderson, Prestonberg, Ky., possession with intent to manufacture schedule I/II drug, (felony), plea of guilty to the amended charge of possession of controlled substance, (felony), pay $751 costs, serve five years state penitentiary, suspended but 10 days, placed on four years unsupervised probation, operator’s license suspended six months.
Aaron A. Franklin, Chicago, Ill., obtain prescription by fraud, (felony), plea of guilty, fined $1,000 plus $726 costs, serve five years state penitentiary, suspended, placed on indefinite supervision; obtain prescription by fraud, (felony), plea of guilty, pay $673 costs, serve five years state penitentiary, suspended, placed on indefinite supervision; identity theft to defraud, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty, pay $228 costs, serve 12 months jail, suspended, sentences to run concurrently.
SCOTT COUNTY
GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Criminal Division
Cases Heard June 18
Savanna Lamberton, Gate City, grand larceny, (felony), not prosecuted.
Billy Joe Jessee Bowen, Duffield, fugitive, (felony), dismissed.