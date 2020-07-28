Police
SULLIVAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed May 28
Melinda Carlyn Otey, 45, 292 Highway 91, Elizabethton, violation of probation.
Robbie Ray Frost, 39, 1630
Goshen Valley Road, Church Hill, failure to appear.
Hayley Brooke Hamilton, 38, 812 Mountain View Road, Rogersville, violation of probation.
Josey W. Briggs, 21, 1347 Jackson Hollow Road, Kingsport, domestic assault.
Bennie Lee Felder Jr., 33, 32 South St., Bristol, Va., violation of probation.
Thomas Daniel Hoff, 22, 402 Harness Road, Gate City, Va., theft; illegal possession/fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; forgery; failure to appear.
John Thomas Vincent II, 43, 1957 Dave Buck Road, Johnson City, violation of probation.
Richard Dale Hinkle, 42, 7047 W. Carter’s Valley Road, Kingsport, public intoxication; simple possession/casual exchange; evading arrest; violation of probation; failure to appear.
Capurs Hall, 44, 1549 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, sale/delivery of controlled substance within 1,000 ft. of school/park; simple possession/casual exchange; possession of legend drug without prescription; unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Shandi Nicole Hammond, 32, 6339 Bristol Highway, Hilton, Va., burglary; Schedule IV drug violations; possession of legend drug without prescription; Schedule III drug violations; manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.
Paul M. Camp, 47, 241 Federson St., Kingsport, violation of conditions of community supervision.
Chad Eric Amyx, 46, 359 Barnett Drive, Kingsport, driving while license is suspended or revoked; compliance with financial responsibility law required; unlawful removal of registration decal or plate.
Melanie Marlayna Gardner, 30, 816 Teasel Drive, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Travis Cody Canter, 31, 186 Honaker Drive, Bristol, Tenn., open container law; driving while license is suspended or revoked; compliance with financial responsibility law required; simple possession/casual exchange; unlawful drug paraphernalia; possession of legend drug without prescription; failure to surrender auto license or registration upon revocation.
Derek Nathaniel Shortt, 34, 321 Clint St., Kingsport, violation of probation.
HAWKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed June 19-20
Donna Michelle Jones, 48, 130 Morrisett Chapel Road, Whitesburg, public intoxication.
Nichole Lekasha Bobbins, 36, 304 Tony Drive, Bulls Gap, child support attachment.
Brettnee Leigh Anne Hardee, 158, Elkins Road, Rogersville, especially aggravated burglary; aggravated assault.
Cameron Drake Condra, 21, 113 Autumn Lane, Rogersville, especially aggravated burglary; aggravated assault.
Larisa Ann Cook, 39, 110 Cradic Drive, Rogersville, 3 counts 1st offense violation probation; 2nd offense violation probation.
Ricky Dustin Tipton, 32, 870 Bales Lane, Kodak, Tenn., introduction of contraband into a penal facility; conspiracy to deliver schedule 3 drugs.
Jennifer Danielle Tipton, 32, 636 Louisville Road, Unit 7, Alcoa, Tenn., 2 counts introduction of contraband into a penal facility; conspiracy to deliver schedule 3 drugs; 2 counts forgery.
Jason Nathaniel Andrews, 21, 704 Melinda Ferry Road,
Rogersville, failure to appear-out of Sullivan County.
Megale Wayne Arnold, 47, 200 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. F38,
Rogersville, child support attachment.
Denver Clayton Collins, 41, 6281 Highway 66 North, Rogersville, failure to appear-out of Sullivan County.
Eric Wayne Sanders, 28, 5127 Carters Valley Road, Church Hill, 2nd offense DUI; driving on revoked license; violation financial responsibility; failure to exercise due care.
Valentine Rosendo Flores, 26, 1018 Stanley Valley Road, Rogersville, aggravated assault.
Lisa Ann Hoard, 42, 606 Choptack Road, Rogersville, failure to appear.
Tony Dwayne Cox, 49, 631 Slate Hill Road, Mooresburg, possession theft of property over $1,000.
Bobbie Daniel Morton, 37, 925 Hermitage Lane, Mount Carmel, evading arrest; resisting arrest.
Kelsey Lanae Rollins, 26, 1476 Goshen Valley Road, Church Hill, failure to appear.
Renessa Danielle Mayes, 27, 322 Cross Road, Rogersville, 3 counts failure to appear.
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed June 23-26
Nicole Marie Scott, 28,
Kingsport, two counts violation of probation.
Benjamin Jacob Frazier, 21, Kingsport, reckless driving, no operator’s license.
Kayla Nicole Parsons, 24,
Kingsport, trespassing.
Lori Ann Duncan, 43, Gate City, disobey judgement.
Tiffany Noel Mann, 31, Fort
Blackmore, violation of probation.
Skyler James Shaffer, 26, Hiltons, obstruct of justice.
Nolan Ryan Addison, 30,
Nickelsville, drive while license revoked.
Jacklyn Diane Craig Rash, 37, Jonesville, four counts violation of probation.
Michael A. Cook, 31, Hiltons, failure to appear.
Randy Gerald Castle, 57, no address, two counts, violation of probation.
Logan Alexander Gardner, 28, Norton, DWI.
Samantha Dawn Barnette, 28, Gate City, no state inspection, expired plates.
Michael Daymian Dunn, 19,
Kingsport, possession of marijuana.
Courts
SULLIVAN COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT
Cases Heard Feb. 20
Miranda Noel Cox, 33, 334 Pine St., Mount Carmel, violation of probation, probation revoked, returned to supervised probation, to enter Recovery Court Program.
HAWKINS COUNTY GENERAL SESSIONS COURT
Cases Heard April 22
Andrew Sboukis, 28, 2025 Sand St., Kingsport, domestic assault, fined $50 plus costs, time served, no violent contact order issued,, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, to run consecutive.
SCOTT COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Cases Heard May 18
Dwayne Todd Cozart, Dungannon, conspire burglary at night, (felony), plea of guilty, pay $1,023 costs, serve five years state penitentiary, suspended but six months, placed on two years supervised probation.
Cases Heard May 22
Casey Wayne Gibson,
Kingsport, possession with intent to manufacture schedule I/II drug, (felony), plea of guilty, fined $500 plus $1,908 costs, serve 10 years state penitentiary, suspended but 11 months, operator’s license suspended six months, placed on one year supervised probation; conspire possession with intent to manufacture, (felony), plea of guilty, pay $1,908 costs, serve 10 years state penitentiary, suspended but 11 months, placed on one year supervised probation, operator’s license suspended six months; grand larceny/auto theft, (felony), plea of guilty, pay $991.20 costs, serve 10 years state penitentiary, suspended but 11 months, placed on one year supervised probation, operator’s license suspended six months;
conspire grand larceny, (felony), plea of guilty, pay $991.20 costs, serve 10 years state penitentiary, suspended but 11 months, placed on one year supervised probation, operator’s license suspended six months, sentences to run concurrently.
Wesley Allen Johnson, Dungannon, failure to appear, (felony), two counts drive while license suspended, (third offense), (felony), petty larceny, (misdemeanor), flee from law enforcement, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted on each.
Krista Shants Jarvis, Gate City, possession of marijuana, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted.
SCOTT COUNTY GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Criminal Division
Cases Heard June 9
Douglas Errol Brown, Blackwater, DWI, (misdemeanor), refuse blood/breath test, guilty on each, appealed to circuit court on each.
James Roy Smith, Church Hill, three counts dump trash on highway/private property, (misdemeanor), failure to appear, dismissed on each.
Traffic Division
Cases Heard June 9
Joe Hobbs, Appalachia, failure to pay restitution, dismissed.
William F. Dougherty, Kingsport, no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $50 plus $89 costs; operate/permit operation of unlicensed motor vehicle, guilty, pay $13 costs.
Joseph Ann Rawashdi, Simpsonville, S.C., no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $100 plus $89 costs; follow too close, (accident), guilty, fined $30 plus $13 costs.
Traffic Division
Cases Heard June 10
Anthony Chase Hayes, Piney Flats, elude/disregard police, (felony), reckless driving, (misdemeanor), certified to circuit court on each; operate/permit operation of uninsured vehicle, (misdemeanor), drive without license endorsement, (misdemeanor), reckless driving, (misdemeanor), failure to obey highway marking, three counts failure to obey traffic signal, failure to obey highway sign, guilty on each, appealed to circuit court on each.
Criminal Division
Cases Heard June 11
Louis John Roon, Oak Lane, Ill., DWI, (misdemeanor), refuse blood/breath test, guilty on each, appealed to circuit court on each.
Nicole Marie Garrett, Appalachia, possession of schedule III drug, (misdemeanor), possession of schedule I or II drug, (felony), certified to grand jury on each.
Kelsey Deprise Johnson, Fall Branch, distribute marijuana, (felony), conspiracy distribute marijuana, (felony), possession with intent to manufacture schedule I/II drug, (felony), conspiracy possession with intent to manufacture schedule I/II drug, (felony), certified to grand jury on each.
David Lee Sybert, Jonesville, possession of schedule I or II drug, (felony), dismissed.
Casey Rae Reed, Gate City, identity theft to avoid arrest, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $250 plus $209 costs.
Traffic Division
Cases Heard June 11
Kelsey Deprise Johnson, Fall Branch, defective equipment, dismissed.
Criminal Division
Cases Heard June 12
Donald D. Lawson, Kingsport, manufacture controlled substance, (felony), conspiracy manufacture controlled substance, (felony), possess gun with schedule I/II drug, (felony), certified to grand jury on each; violate condition of pre-trial, dismissed.
Criminal Division
Cases Heard June 17
Jarred Dockery, Gate City, two counts trespass after forbidden, (misdemeanor), destruction of property, (misdemeanor), dismissed on each.
WISE COUNTY GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Cases Heard June 11
Douglas Alan Charles, Wise, DWI 3rd/subsequent offense (felony).
Dylan Adams, Coeburn, assault and batter (misdemeanor), stalking: fear of death/assault (misdemeanor), attempt – injure/tamper vehicle etc. (misdemeanor).
Gauge Ayers, Coeburn, DWI 1st offense (misdemeanor), destruction of property with intent <$1000 (misdemeanor), petit larceny <$500 not from person (misdemeanor).