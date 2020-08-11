Police
SULLIVAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed June 2
Jordan Lee Ferrell, 23, 1464 Carters Valley Road, Surgoinsville, violation of probation.
Christopher Scott Jones, 49, 337 Hemlock St., Mount Carmel, criminal simulation; criminal impersonation.
Stephanie Eileen Pope, 40, 3506 Island Road, Blountville, violation of child sexual abuse registry laws.
John Lee Patrick III, 40, 514 Windsor Forest Drive, Kingsport, aggravated assault; DUI; open container law; reckless endangerment (no weapon, no injury).
Jessica Nicole Branum, 37, 1614 Jefferson Ave., Kingsport, aggravated burglary.
Holly Nicole Carrico, 36, 728 Chadwell Road, Kingsport, aggravated burglary.
Terry Alan Burrell, 42, 1313 Putman St., Kingsport, violation of probation; failure to appear; failure to report; burglary; vandalism; criminal impersonation; public intoxication.
Darrell Richard Crawford, 69, 1201 Weaver Branch Road, Bluff City, false reports.
Jessica Ann Light, 35, 3201 Long Hollow Road, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Desiera Christine Hess, 33, 331 S. Park St., Marion, Va., failure to appear; contraband in penal institution.
Robert Kevin Fleming, 48, 117 Lamar Ave., Gray, compliance with financial responsibility law required; driving while license is suspended or revoked; unlawful drug paraphernalia; possession of legend drug without prescription; failure to appear.
Whitney Nicole Yarber, 28, 924 Maryland Ave., Bristol, Tenn., DUI.
Matthew Dean Crawford, 30, 3421 Reservoir Road, Kingsport, failure to appear.
Jeffrey Todd Glover Jr., 25, 228 Eula Private Drive, Bristol, Tenn., criminal trespass.
Troy Michael Clark, 33, 1112 Robins Meadow Lane, Bristol, Tenn., vandalism.
Dakota Free Calhoun, 26, 1244 E. Sullivan Ct., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Michael Anthony Guy Jr., 35, 1311 Anderson St., Bristol, Tenn., driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Kyla Layne Dishner, 22, 485 Pond Springs Road, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Randall Minnis Mullenix, 59, 4137 Reservoir Road, Kingsport, domestic assault; resisting stop - arrest.
HAWKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed June 26-27
Troy Lynn Lawson, 37, 189 Helton Hollow Road, Eidson, Tenn., 3rd offense driving on suspended license; evading arrest by motor vehicle; violation financial responsibility; simple possession schedule 6 drugs; driving unregistered vehicle; improper display.
Bradley Richard Huskey, 30, 148 Austin Mill Road, Rogersville, domestic assault.
Jonathan Derek Tackett, 28, 126 Builders Lane, Rogersville, DUI; speeding; violation financial responsibility; possession schedule 6 drugs; possession drug paraphernalia.
George Thomas Murr, 31, 4140 Van Hill Road, Greeneville, public intoxication.
Sierra Sky Cammauf, 20, 176 Bowlin St., Sneedville, 2 counts violation probation,
Katrina Aileen Greene, 36, 111 Dogwood Drive, Surgoinsville, violation probation; 2 counts failure to appear; criminal impersonation; possession schedule 4 drugs; possession schedule 3 drugs.
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed July 4
Steve Jeffery Pendleton, 59, Kingsport, DWI, drive without license.
Samantha Christian Thompson, 28, Bristol, Tenn., two counts possession of schedule I or II narcotics, possession of controlled drug paraphernalia.
Gloria O’Keefer, 37, Weber City, assault.
Devan Haskle Carter, 19, Kingsport, possession of marijuana.
Terri Christian, 51, Gate City, possession of marijuana.
Lillymae Suzette Rose, 30, Haysi, Va., failure to maintain control, no insurance, possession of marijuana.
Courts
SULLIVAN COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT
Cases Heard March 9
Nikobie S. Bellamy, 36,
Kingsport, violation of probation, plea of not guilty, probation revoked, returned to supervised probation with the same terms and conditions after released from custody May 1, 2020.
Anthony D. Cavitt, 26, Kingsport, violation of probation, plea of guilty, probation revoked, sentence extended by one year, returned to supervised probation with a new exiration date of Sept. 26, 2021 after serving 30 days in custody to be served on weekends.
James E. Davis, 38, 107 Lawing Ave., Jonesborough, violation of probation, plea of guilty, probation revoked, returned to supervised probation with the same terms and conditions after released from custody June 30, 2020.
HAWKINS COUNTY GENERAL SESSIONS COURT
Cases Heard May 4
Christopher Berry, 21, 138 Smith Hollow Road, Church Hill, theft up to $1,000, unlawful possession drug paraphernalia uses and activities, fined $200 plus costs, serve 10 days jail at 75 percent, credit for time served, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 88 hours community service; possession or casual exchange methamphetamine, fined $750 plus costs, serve 30 days jail at 100 percent, credit for time served, to run consecutive to any other cases, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 64 hours community service, attend Alcohol/Drug Evaluation and Counceling; maintain dwelling for drug use, driving on suspended license, violation financial responsibility, expired registration, not prosecuted.
Andy Bowser, 33, 1718 West Main St., Greeneville, Tenn., disorderly conduct, aggravated burglary, restraining order issued.
SCOTT COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Cases Heard June 5
Anthony R. Shelton, no address given, violation of probation, (felony), not prosecuted.
James W. Robinette, Kingsport, violation of probation, (felony), failure to appear/contempt, (misdemeanor), dismissed on each.
Casey Allen Porter, Rogersville, violation of probation, (misdemeanor), dismissed.
Richard Keith Boggs, Kingsport, two counts abuse child/disregard life, (felony), plea of guilty to the amended charge of two counts contribute to the delinquency of a minor, (misdemeanor), pay $255 costs, serve 12 months jail on each, suspended, sentences to run concurrently.
Ryan Stroop, no address given, violation of probation, (felony), probation revoked, serve five years state penitentiary, suspended but three months.
Brandy Dean, Duffield, attempt welfare fraud/larceny, (Felony),
plea of guilty to the amended charge of petty larceny, (misdemeanor), serve 12 months jail, suspended.
SCOTT COUNTY GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Traffic Division
Cases Heard June 18
Vincent Rybon Harris, Bristol, Va., drive while license revoked/suspended, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $250 plus $89 costs, serve 10 days jail, suspended, placed on six months unsupervised probation, operator’s license suspended 90 days; failure to appear, guilty, pay $124 costs, serve 10 days jail; failure to appear, dismissed; possess title issued another, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $50 plus $28 costs; expired registration, guilty, fined $25 plus $13 costs.
Shellena K. Hickman, Surgoinsville, defective equipment, no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty on each, appealed to circuit court on each.
Joshua Thomas Hensley, Hiltons, Va., defective equipment, guilty, fined $30 plus $64 costs.
Criminal Division
Cases Heard June 23
Andrew G. Parsons, Kingsport, possession of schedule I or II drug, (felony), failure to appear, (felony), certified to grand jury on each; failure to appear, dismissed; capias, guilty, pay $114 costs.
Traffic Division
Cases Heard June 23
Troy Lee Johnston, Kingsport, failure to yield the right of way, (accident), guilty, fined $150 plus $13 costs; drive while license revoked, (accident), (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $250 plus $219.48 costs, serve 10 days jail, suspended, placed on six months unsupervised probation, operator’s license suspended 30 days; capias failure to appear, not guilty; show cause failure to appear, dismissed; contempt of court, guilty, pay $114 costs, serve five days jail.
Criminal Division
Cases Heard June 24
Brandon Carroll Booker, Corryton, Tenn., destruction of property, (misdemeanor), certified to circuit court.
Criminal Division
Cases Heard June 25
Ashley Leann Johnson,
Kingsport, unauthorized distribution of controlled drug paraphernalia, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $500 plus $99 costs.
Kevin Matthew King, St. Charles, Va., obtain money by false pretense, (felony), title registration fraud, (felony), unlawfully obtain DMV docs, (felony), certified to grand jury on each.
Mark Wayne Thompson, Weber City, two counts destruction of property, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted on each.
Ashley Renee Fritz, Duffield, petty larceny, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted.
Christopher J. Greer, Blountville, fugitive felony without warrant, (felony), dismissed.
Randy Wooten, Duffield, fugitive, (felony), dismissed.
Andrew G. Parsons, Kingsport, failure to appear, (felony), certified to grand jury.
Traffic Division
Cases Heard June 25
Howard James Stanley, Duffield, drive while license revoked/suspended, (misdemeanor), found guilty of the amended charge of no operator’s license, (misdemeanor), fined $500 plus $99 costs.
Kevin Matthew King, St. Charles, Va., perjury in DMV matters, (felony), certified to grand jury.
Ricky Lee Begley, ,Dungannon, drive while license revoked/suspended, (misdemeanor), found guilty of the amended charge of no operator’s license, (misdemeanor), fined $250 plus $99 costs.
Patrick S. Yeary, Norton, drive while license revoked/suspended, (misdemeanor), dismissed, pay $74 costs.
Anthony G. Bryant, Kingsport, no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $89 costs.
WISE COUNTY GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Cases Heard June 11
Janet Marie Ramos, St. Paul, destruction of property with intent >=$1000 (felony).
Gayle Allen Davis, Piney Flats, fleeing from law enforcement (misdemeanor), fraudulent conversion/property removal >=$500 (felony), false identify self to law enforcement (misdemeanor).
Earl Barry Willis, Clintwood, assault on law enforcement/
Department of Corrections personnel (felony), guilty, 12 months jail 8 months suspended, 12 months unsupervised probation, $200 fine, $168 costs; DWI 1st offense (misdemeanor), guilty, 90 days jail 70 days suspended, 12 months license suspension, $250 fine, $369 costs.
Merita Lea Cromer, Big Stone Gap, shoplift: alter price <$500 2nd offense (misdemeanor), guilty, 90 days jail suspended, 12 months unsupervised probation, $100 fine, $224 costs.
Shanna Marie Wilson, Wise, shoplift: alter merchandise <$500 (misdemeanor), guilty, 12 months unsupervised probation, $249 costs.