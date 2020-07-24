Police
SULLIVAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed May 27
Curtis Wayne Lassiter, 34, 113 Peter St., Bristol, Va., aggravated burglary; assault.
Alex Landon Calliham, 34, 1176 Ward Place, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Jeffrey Lee Patrick, 42, Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation.
Erik Lee Baldwin, 41, 313 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Joshua David Eads, 31, 179 Marlene Drive, Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation.
Amanda Nichole Garrison, 34, 1701 Washington Ave., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Jennifer Brook Sanders, 41, 3289 Caney Valley Road, Surgoinsville, failure to report; violation of probation.
Chad Michael Jennings, 31, 1920 Darnell Drive, Kingsport, DUI.
Tina Marie Durham, 31, 211 Estil St., Gate City, Va., driving while license is suspended or revoked.
HAWKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed June 17
David Steven Hawkins, 38, 1432 Melvin St., Kingsport, failure to appear.
Chad Evans Lee, 45, 3513 Watterson St., Kingsport, aggravated statutory rape; incest.
Michael Andrew McPeek, 32, 171 Choptack Road, Rogersville, capias/bench warrant.
Willie James Richardson, 59, 2945 Mission Road, Pensacola Fla., possession stolen property; possession of a handgun by felon.
Matthew Scott Forbis, 23, 422 Ensor Road, Church Hill, 2 counts furlough violation.
Daniel Kent Wade, 48, 164 Birch Ave., Mount Carmel, criminal violation probation.
Crystal Renee Mullins, 36, 324 Gravely Valley Road, Surgoinsville, violation probation.
Rachel Hope Christian, 31, 411 Birdie Drive, Rogersville, simple possession schedule 3 drugs.
Heather Renee Wilson, 38, 801 8th St., Apt. 3, Lafollette, Tenn., 2 counts violation probation.’
Mark Raymond Hammond, 43, 167 Alexander Crossing, Church Hill, domestic assault.
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed June 17
Lisa Minton Dean, 48, Gate City, assault.
Jeffrey Lynn Statzer, 55, Bristol, Va., three counts violation of probation.
Crystal Dawn Campbell Odle, 41, Nickelsville, two counts violation of probation.
Richard Mason McKinney, 35, Jonesville, DWI.
Glenda Sue Campbell, 59, Gate City, defective equipment, no valid operator’s license.
WISE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed May 29
Alisha Marie White, 23, Big Stone Gap, assault (misdemeanor).
Jody Allen Salyers, 47, St. Paul, extort in writing.
James Aaron Lowe, 35, Pound, assault and battery on family member.
Erryn Nicole Brooks, 26,
Coeburn, possession schedule I or II drugs.
Courts
SULLIVAN COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT
Cases Heard Feb. 14
John Robert McClain, 50, 438 Hamilton St., Johnson City, DUI, fined $1,500, sentenced to 11 months, 29 days; speeding, fined $50; DUI with a BAC over 0.08 percent, fined $1,500, sentenced to 11 months, 29 days, merged with count 1 for a sentence of 11 months, 29 days, and fined $1,500, granted supervised probation for 11 months, 29 days after serving a mandatory 48 hours.
HAWKINS COUNTY GENERAL SESSIONS COURT
Cases Heard April 1
Kimberly Thurman, 33, 2224 Main St.,Surgoinsville, possession or casual exchange methamphetamine, unlawful possession drug paraphernalia uses and activities, fined $900 plus costs, serve 37 days jail at 100 percent, credit for time served, to run consecutive, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 80 hours community service.
Jerry Wayne Mowell, 57, 220 Possum Hollow Road, Rogersville, violation financial responsibility, driving on revoked license, violation display registration plates, fined $85 plus costs, serve 10 days jail at 75 percent, credit for time served, to run consecutive, serve 6 months probation.
SCOTT COUNTY GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Criminal Division
Cases Heard June 4
Robert Craig Brewer, Duffield, shoplifting/alter price, (misdemeanor), dismissed, pay $89 costs.
Traffic Division
Cases Heard June 4
Frankie Wayne Dye, Coeburn, drive while license revoked/suspended, (misdemeanor), certified to grand jury.
WISE COUNTY GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Cases Heard June 11
Dylan Adams, Coeburn, assault and batter (misdemeanor), stalking: fear of death/assault (misdemeanor), attempt – injure/tamper vehicle etc. (misdemeanor).
Gauge Ayers, Coeburn, DWI 1st offense (misdemeanor), destruction of property with intent <$1000 (misdemeanor), petit larceny <$500 not from person (misdemeanor).
Gayle Allen Davis, Piney Flats, fleeing from law enforcement (misdemeanor), fraudulent conversion/property removal >=$500 (felony), false identify self to law enforcement (misdemeanor).