Police
SULLIVAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed June 3
Daniel Wayne Brown, 40, 377 Brown Circle, Blountville, failure to appear; theft of property (motor vehicles).
Nathan Burl Widner, 24, 617 Old Stage Trail Road, Bristol, Tenn., criminal trespass; violation of order of protection/restraining order.
Elizabeth Ashlee Ritchie, 27, 960 Hill St., Bristol, Tenn., DUI.
Jeffery Lynn Meade, 53, 381 Virgil Ave., Kingsport, violation of probation; public intoxication; criminal impersonation.
Madison Nicole Cedeno, 27, 300a Parker Ave., Church Hill, contempt of court.
Timothy Lynn Rose, 55, 3921 Linda Lane, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Jacob Rhae Arp, 30, 349 Walker St., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Nicole Dawn Working, 40, 106 N. Second Ave., Jonesborough, failure to report; violation of probation; failure to appear.
Shawn Michael Lathrop, 24, 1329 Rich Crest Ave., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Jessa Roseanne Casto, 32, 1728 Harold Hill Road, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Travis Cody Canter, 31, 186 Honaker Drive, Bristol, Tenn., driving while license is suspended or revoked; unlawful removal of registration decal or plate.
Nicole Renee Snowden, 44, 663 Christian Bend Road, Church Hill, violation of probation.
Oscar Kelly Williams, 65, 818 Oak St., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Jackie Steve Ketron, 62, 1713 Belden Road, Kingsport, domestic assault; unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon; alteration of serial numbers.
HAWKINS COUNTY
SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed June 28-30
Katherine Jane Koning, 25, 221 Caylor Lane,Tazewell, Tenn., public intoxication; possession drug paraphernalia; introduction in a penal facility; manufacture/deliver/sell/possess methamphetamine.
Lori Ann Davis, 46, 150 Arthue Road, Rogersville, public intoxication.
Jamie Lee Renfro, 36, 537 Jersey St., Kingsport, child support attachment.,
Marcus Alexander Long, 23, 944 Chadwick Drive, Apt. 2, Kingsport, failure to appear.
Michael Lee Williams, 47, 929 Old Union Road, Church Hill, DUI; leave the scene of accident; violation financial responsibility; unregiatered vehicle.
Melissa Jane Malone, 50, 215 Stanley Valley Road, Lot 11, Rogersville, public intoxication.
Christopher Brock Rhine, 29, 3363 Spring Creek Drive, Morristown, failure to appear.
Burgess Dewayne Murrell, 39, 313 Byrd Creek Road, Sneedville, aggravated assault; assault on officer; resist arrest.
Levi Kalen Hagood, 30, 439 Circle Drive, Rogersville, bond monitoring violation.
Christopher Alan Miller, 21, 1469 Carters Valley Road, Surgoinsville, disorderly conduct; resisting arrest.
Justin Scott Ferguson, 28, 568 Dogwood Heights, Sneedville, failure to pay child support.
Tracis Blake Beck, 32, 120 Holaton Terrace Drive, Rogersville, manufacture/deliver/sell/possess schedule 1 drugs-6.7 grams herion; failure to appear-out of Greene County.
Rick Samuel Hurst, 48, 243 Country Lane, Church Hill, 3rd offense DUI; violation financial responsibility; violation implied consent.
Donald Aaron Laferty, 28, 509 Old Union Road,Church Hill, failure to appear.
Michael Dewayne White, 51, 2735 White Oak Church Road, Morristown, failure to appear.
Cansas Serean Lei Johnson, 34, 100 Etter St., Rogersville, child support attachment.
Morgan Brittany Ayers, 24, 5127 Caryers Valley Road, Lot 29, Church Hill, violation probation-out of Sullivan County.
Jessica Ann Vanover, 36, 201 Light Road, Rogersville, DUI; possession methamphetamine; possession drug paraphernalia; criminal impersonation; violation seat belt law; driving on revoked license; violation implied consent.
Shane Christopher Singer, 43, 202 RameyTown Road, Church Hill, domestic assault.
SCOTT COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed July 5-7
Jeffery Neal Smith Jr., 28,
Kingsport, no operator’s license.
Christina Marie Eads, 35, Gate City, distribute narcotics.
Sara Rose Pearson, 29, San Antonio, Texas, possession of marijuana.
Joel Scott Gose, 42, Nickelsville, DUI, expired registration.
Timothy Blaire Nixon, 59, Coeburn, concealed weapon.
Tracey Collins Begley, 41, Nickelsville, possession of schedule I or II narcotics.
Joel Scott Gose, 42, Nicklesville, DWI.
Kenneth Carl Osborne, 64, Blackwater, follow too close.
Tara L. Woods, 26, Kingsport, three counts fraud.
Misty Johnston Lawson, 27, no address given, three counts violation of probation, contempt of court.
Clarence Gregory Shortridge, 49, Rogersville, two counts violation of probation.
Matthew Caleb Nelley, 26, Kingsport, conspiracy, possession of schedule I or II narcotics, two counts possess of schedule III narcotics, two counts distribute narcotics.
Jimmy Wayne Daugherty, 61, Gate City, failure to appear.
Reece Gene Mullins, 41, Norton, two counts violation of probation.
Wesley Eugene Bell, 40, Duffield, no valid operator’s license.
Zackary Douglas Grant, 18, Grover, N.C., speeding 59/40, invalid registration.
Allison Polly Folsom, 28, Bristol, Va., expired registration.
Zachary Jaycee Shelters, 21, Kingsport, reckless driving by speed.
Courts
SULLIVAN COUNTY
CRIMINAL COURT
Cases Heard March 10
Joseph Dean Phillips, 31, 505 Beechwood Drive, Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation, plea of no contest, found guilty, probation revoked, returned to supervised probation with an expiration date of March 10, 2020, case is at an end.
HAWKINS COUNTY
GENERAL SESSIONS COURT
Cases Heard May 5
John Helton, Jr. 56, 183 Grassy Valley Road, Whitesburg, speeding, fined $10 plus costs; reckless driving, not prosecuted.
Jordan Coleman, 24, 164 Acon Drive, Lot 14, Kingsport, driving on suspended license, violation registrtion, capias issued.
Carol Starnes, 35, 1408 Ruthbrook Drive, Mount Carmel, filing false report to officer.
Michael McDuffie 32, no address available, dtsorderly conduct; domestic assault; misdemeanor child endangerment; retaliate for past action; capias issued.
SCOTT COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Cases Heard June 10
Hannah Stapleton, Weber City, failure to stop/yield entering highway, appealed from general district court, plea of guilty, fined $30 plus $93 costs; operate/permit operation of uninsured vehicle, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty, fined $50 plus $204 costs.
Joshua Arp, Bristol, Va., distribute/sell for profit schedule I/II drug, (felony), plea of guilty, fined $1,000 plus $1,921 costs, serve 10 years state penitentiary, suspended but four years, six months, operator’s license suspended six months, placed on three years supervised probation, pay $450 restitution; three counts conspire distribute/sell for profit schedule I/II drug, (felony), plea of guilty on each, pay $1,843 costs, serve 10 years state penitentiary on each, suspended but four years, six months, operator’s license suspended six months, placed on three years supervised probation; grand larceny, (felony), plea of guilty, fined $500 plus $403 costs, serve 10 years state penitentiary, suspended, placed on three years supervised probation; petty larceny, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty, pay $108 costs, serve 12 months jail, suspended; possession of schedule I or II drug, (felony), plea of guilty, pay $553 costs, serve 10 years state penitentiary, suspended, placed on three years supervised probation, operator’s license suspended six months; sell/distribute schedule IV drug, (felony), plea of guilty, pay $553 costs, serve five years state penitentiary, suspended, placed on three years supervised probation, operator’s license suspended six months; sell/distribute schedule III drug, (felony), plea of guilty, pay $553 costs, serve 10 years state penitentiary, suspended, placed on three years supervised probation, operator’s license suspended six months, sentences to run consecutively.
John Milton Ro, Annadale, Va., two counts identity theft, (felony), attempt identity theft, (felony), not prosecuted on each.
Steven R. Clark, Mount Carmel, propose sex by computer to minor, (felony), not prosecuted; indecent exposure, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty, fined $250 plus $133 costs, serve 12 months jail, suspended but 30 days; obscene material sale, (felony), plea of guilty, fined $250 plus $456 costs, serve five years state penitentiary, suspended but one year, placed on two years supervised probation; possess obscene material for sale, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty, fined $250 plus $108 costs, serve 12 months jail, suspended but 30 days, sentences to run consecutively; possess obscene material for sale, (misdemeanor), seven counts obscene material sale, (second offense), computer solicit minor for pornography, (felony), not prosecuted on each.
Stacey Allen Gibson, Nickelsville, sell/provide resale schedule I/II drug, (felony), plea of guilty, fined $500 plus $1,958 costs, serve 10 years state penitentiary, suspended but three years, placed on two years supervised probation, operator’s license suspended six months; conspire sell/provide resale schedule I/II drug, (felony), plea of guilty, fined $500 plus $1,908 costs, serve 10 years state penitentiary, suspended but three years, placed on two years supervised probation, operator’s license suspended six months; sell/provide resale schedule I/II drug, (felony), plea of guilty, pay $1,908 costs, serve 10 years state penitentiary, suspended but three years, placed on two years supervised probation, operator’s license suspended six months; conspire sell/provide resale schedule I/II drug, (felony), plea of guilty, pay $1,908 costs, serve 10 years state penitentiary, suspended but three years, placed on two years supervised probation, operator’s license suspended six months; maintain common nuisance, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty to the amended charge of unauthorized possession of drug paraphernalia, (misdemeanor), serve 12 months jail, suspended, sentences to run concurrently.
Angela Roberts, Gate City, distribute meth, (felony), plea of guilty to the amended charge of sell/provide resale of schedule I/II drug, fined $1,000 plus $1,933 costs, serve 10 years state penitentiary, suspended but one year, 10 months, placed on two years supervised probation, operator’s license suspended six months; conspire distribute meth, plea of guilty to the amended charge of conspire sell/provide resale of schedule I/II drug, pay $1,908 costs, serve 10 years state penitentiary, suspended but one year, 10 months, placed on two years supervised probation, operator’s license suspended six months, sentences to run concurrently.
Andrew Scott Yeary, Big Stone Gap, possession of schedule I or II drug, (felony), plea of guilty, fined $500 plus $726 costs, serve five years state penitentiary, suspended, placed on two years supervised probation, operator’s license suspended six months; possession of marijuana, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty, pay $444.50 costs, serve 12 months jail, suspended, operator’s license suspended six months, sentences to run consecutively.