Police
SULLIVAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed June 7
Danny Wayne Phillips, 34, 1009 King St., Kingsport, violation of probation; public intoxication; resisting stop - arrest.
Jacob G. Hare, 19, 589 Highway 394, Blountville, possession of Schedule VI for resale; maintain dwelling where drugs are sold; firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.
Summer N. Kleineick, 35, 417 Barnett Drive, Kingsport, stolen property (receiving or concealing).
Desean Jordan Canoles, 19, 2107 Bradley St., Bristol, Va., theft.
Brandon Wayne Bentley, 30, 107 Fairfax Road, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Joseph William Murphy, 47, 904 Campbell St., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Michael Shane Hodge, 36, 904 Campbell St., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Stephanie Ruth Harrison, 35, 304 Hale St., Bristol, Tenn., burglary; shoplifting - theft of property.
Thomas Allen Rutledge, 45, 162 Main St., Bluff City, violation of order of protection (domestic violence).
Matthew John Henson, 40, 236 Gerald Drive, Bluff City, violation of probation.
Jennifer Irene Helton, 38, 902 Lamont St., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Gavin Clay Bourassa, 18, 930 Sugar Hollow Road, Piney Flats, domestic assault.
Mark Vaughn Gothelf, 37, Bristol, Tenn., stalking; criminal trespass; reckless driving; false imprisonment.
Trever Shay Nitcznski, 33, 342 Carr Drive, Blountville, violation of order of protection (domestic violence).
Ryan Christopher Anglen, 40, Bristol, Tenn., DUI.
Charges Filed June 8
Dustin Wesley Brewer, 42, 120 Cunningham Road, Bristol, Tenn., failure to appear.
James Varnum Jones, 28, 320 Cory Lee Circle, Bristol, Tenn., false reports; failure to appear.
Will Malone, 53, 1101 Broad St., Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation.
Nicholas Summerson, 28, 4310 Gate City Highway, Bristol, Va., DUI; driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Deborah Lynn Wright, 50, 339 Vance St., Bristol, Va., criminal impersonation.
James Antonio Canter, 37, 9205 Wagner Road, Bristol, Va., manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance; unlawful drug paraphernalia; violation of probation.
Sherry Lynn Lawton, 47, 613 Meadow View Road, Bristol, Tenn., DUI.
Heather Nicole Keith, 47, Bluff City, violation of conditions of community supervision.
Haynes Allen Barger, 38, 1995 Island Road, Blountville, failure to appear.
Andrew Blake Hatcher, 22, 1009 Maryland Ave., Bristol, Tenn., failure to appear.
Don Carlos Lee Gibson Jr., 53, 615 Federal Road, Little Hocking, Ohio, violation of probation.
James Edward Moore, 72, Kingsport, criminal trespass.
Rachel Leann Eaton, 29, 1217 Camelia Ave., Kingsport, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance; burglary; simple possession/casual exchange; unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Rachel Nunley Mathes, 42, 1606 Rocky Hollow Road, Jonesborough, violation of conditions of community supervision.
Kelli Renee Childress, 49, 1101 Faye St., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Alex Michael Jessee, 36, 505 Railroad Ave., Wise, Va., aggravated assault; public intoxication; disorderly conduct; vandalism; resisting stop - arrest.
Jacob Andrew Lingerfelt, 28, 515 VI Ranch Road, Bristol, Tenn., DUI.
Frank Traylor Hudson, 31, 1205 Maryland Ave., Bristol, Va., DUI.
Shellie Shea Ward, 28, 601 Sandy Bottom Road, Erwin, shoplifting - theft of property.
Justin Tyler Tuell, 22, 1129 Pleasant Grove Road, Bluff City, domestic assault; public intoxication; vandalism; resisting stop - arrest.
HAWKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed July 8-10
Toby Lee Shaffer, 41, 416 George Allen Road, Surgoinsville, aggravated assault; vandalism.
Jennifer Lawson, 37, 416 George Allen Road, Surgoinsville, aggravated assault; vandalism.
Kristopher Gregory Lawson, 21, 110 Caepenter Farm Circle, Lot 21, Rogersville, 2 counts aggravated assault.
Joshua Allen Hicks, 35, 867 West Carters Valley Road, Church Hill, 2 counts violation probation; contempt of court; theft of court.
Kimberly Dawn Stapleton, 38, 1001 Old Highway 11-W West, Rogersville, failure to appear.
Terry Wayne Gunter, 54, 2479 Goshen Valley Road, Church Hill, possession methamphetamine.
Kimberly Nichole Livesay, 46, 1275 Pressmans Home Road, Rogersville, burglary; theft under $1,000.
Benjamin D. Pierce, 32, Kingsport, order of attachment for child support.
Patsy Sexton Owens, 53, 134 Pinhook Road, Rogersville, failure to appear.
Jonathan Jason Allen, 42, 1165 Highway 70 North, Rogersville, 3 counts violation probation.
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed July 14-16
Jimmy Junior Cutshall, 75, Mosheim, Tenn., reckless driving, eluding.
Donnie Scott McMurray, 40, Hiltons, six counts violation of probation, unauthorized use of vehicle, vandalism, receive stolen goods, disobey judgment.
Mark D. Postema, 49, Dungannon, failure to appear.
Angelia Michelle Kegley, 53, Kingsport, failure to appear, possession of schedule I or II narcotics, conspiracy.
Lisa Marie Johnson, 26, Dryden, possession of schedule I or II narcotics.
Sheri D. Stewart, 43, Kingsport, two counts violation of probation.
Robert Lee Keith, 53, Nickelsville, three counts violation of probation.
Daniel Dewayne Arnolds, 23, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Steven Andrew Sexton, 30, Nickelsville, loud exhaust, no inspection, drive while license revoked.
Sonya Denise Taylor, 28, Duffield, violation of probation.
Courts
SULLIVAN COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT
Cases Heard March 18
Christopher Scott Davis, 44, 1106 Elk St., Greeneville, Tenn., violation of probation, plea of guilty, ordered to serve a sentence of two years.
David Ryan Denton, 25, 2021 Shelby St., Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation, plea of guilty, probation revoked, returned to supervised probation, to enter the Angelic Ministries program.
Eric D. Sluss, 38, Kingsport, violation of probation, plea of guilty, probation revoked, returned to supervised probation for two years with an expiration date of March 18, 2022.
Kristy Noel Lawson, 31, 503 W. Locust St., Johnson City, violation of probation, plea of guilty, probation revoked, returned to supervised probation with the same terms and conditions.
SCOTT COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Cases Heard June 10
Jayson S. Frazier, Kingsport, grand larceny/auto theft, (felony), plea of guilty, pay $993 costs, serve 10 years state penitentiary, suspended but three months, placed on two years supervised probation, pay $2,617 restitution; two counts petty larceny, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty on each, pay $386 costs, serve 12 months jail on each, suspended; assault and batter, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty, pay $386 costs, serve 12 months jail, suspended; drive without license, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty, fined $1,000 plus $228 costs, sentences to run concurrently.
Randall F. Rhodus, Berea, Ky., carry concealed weapon, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty, pay $228 costs, serve 12 months jail, suspended, placed on 12 months unsupervised probation; unauthorized possession of drug paraphernalia, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty, fined $1,000 plus $228 costs, placed on 12 months unsupervised probation; contribute to the delinquency of a minor, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty, pay $228 costs, serve 12 months jail, suspended, placed on 12 months unsupervised probation, possess black jacks/knucks, (misdemeanor), abuse child/disregard life, (felony), not prosecuted on each.
Skyler Jamieson Manis, Rogersville, operate with obstructed windshield, appealed from general district court, not prosecuted; DWI, (misdemeanor), appealed from general district court, plea of guilty to the amended charge of reckless driving/endanger life/limb/property, (misdemeanor), fined $2,500 plus $169 costs.
Nathan Mitchell Williams, Duffield, DWI, (misdemeanor), appealed from general district court, plea of guilty to the amended charge of reckless driving/endanger life/limb/property, (misdemeanor), fined $2,500 plus $169 costs; refuse blood/breath test, appealed from general district court, not prosecuted.
Joshua Hunter Cumbow, Church Hill, possession of schedule I or II drug, (felony), plea of guilty, fined $1,000 plus $631 costs, serve five years state penitentiary, suspended but 30 days, placed on two years supervised probation, operator’s license suspended six months; unauthorized possession of drug paraphernalia, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty, pay $108 costs, serve 12 months jail, suspended, sentences to run consecutively.
Monica Hutson Bledsoe, Duffield, distribute marijuana, (felony), not prosecuted; maintain common nuisance, (misdemeanor), plea of guilty, pay $324.50 costs, serve 12 months jail, suspended, placed on 12 months unsupervised probation; maintain common nuisance, (second offense), (misdemeanor), plea of guilty, pay $606 costs, serve two years state penitentiary, suspended, placed on one year supervised probation; sell/provide resale schedule I/II drug, (felony),
plea of guilty, pay $553 costs, serve five years state penitentiary, suspended, placed on one
year supervised probation,
operator’s license suspended
six months, sentences to run consecutively.
Micah Chase Vicars, Kingsport, unlawful hunt wild animal,
(misdemeanor), appealed from general district court, not
prosecuted; unlawfully kill bear, (misdemeanor), appealed from general district court, plea of
guilty to unlawfully kill deer,
(misdemeanor), fined $1,000 plus $108 costs.
SCOTT COUNTY GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Traffic Division
Cases Heard July 7
Andrew Michael Horton, Dryden, possess/use registration/license not entitled, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $18 costs; no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $129 costs.
Lorraine Mae Long, Castlewood, failure to obey highway marking, hearing waived, prepaid $100 plus $64 costs.
Marty Clayton Sexton, Coeburn, reckless driving/improper brakes, (misdemeanor), found guilty of
the amended charge of defective equipment, fined $30 plus $69 costs.
Adam Casey Williams, Blackwater, failure to have vehicle inspected, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $69 costs.
Regina Susan McDavid, Fort Blackmore, insufficient tread on tires, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $64 costs.
Tony Randolph Lewis, Duffield, motorcycle equipment not meet standards, hearing waived,
prepaid $25 plus $69 costs; failure to obtain registration/title, hearing waived, prepaid $25 plus $18
costs.