Police
SULLIVAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed June 1
Haley Faith Davis, 22, 614 Midfield Ave., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Brandon Douglas Cooper, 29, 737 W. Jackson St., Gate City, Va., DUI.
Michael David Palmer, 53, 211 Deck Lane, Blountville, violation of probation.
Austin Garrett Flynn, 24, 542 Beech St., Mount Carmel, failure to report; violation of probation.
Kirk Douglas Wolfe, 49, 660 Painter Creek Road, Bristol, Tenn., DUI; handgun possession prohibited.
Joshua Mckinley Williams, 37, 3909 Timberlake Road, Johnson City, violation of probation.
Krista Cheyenne Booker, 24, 203 Gilda Ave., Church Hill, failure to appear.
Nathan David-Lee Simpson, 29, 1000 Stonegate Road, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Alexis Johnson, 25, 1000 Stonegate Road, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Adam Franklin Stephens, 25, 308 Pocahontas Trail, Piney Flats, DUI; driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Dustin James Lyons, 36, 443 Highway 321, Hampton, speeding; driving while license is suspended or revoked.
James Kenneth Blaylock, 56, 287 Riverview Drive, Bluff City, burglary; theft of property.
Jessica Lynn Ball, 29, 392 Sinking Springs Road, Bristol, Tenn., shoplifting - theft of property.
Harry David Bowyer, 49, 447 Ragsdale, Kingsport, resisting stop - arrest; disorderly conduct; public intoxication.
Angela Cramer, 43, 2005 Armstrong Ave., Kingsport, theft over $1,000; unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Kevin Paul Young, 37, 237 Vermont Drive, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Ralph Michael Edwards III, 47, 1608 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City, possession of Schedule II for resale; possession of legend drug without prescription; failure to appear.
David Allen Jackson, 32, 555 Double Springs Road, Jonesborough, violation of probation.
Tonya Lenaya Johnson, 46, 2016 Arlington Drive, Kingsport, simple possession/casual exchange; driving while license is suspended or revoked; violation of probation.
Travis Stepson White, 38, 793 Wyatt Hollow Road, Bristol, Tenn., resisting stop - arrest; unlawful drug paraphernalia; unlawful removal of registration decal or plate; manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance; simple possession/casual exchange.
Melody Miller Bowen, 44, 3349 Hillcrest Drive, Kingsport, DUI.
Christy Tipton, 46, 914 Holliston Mills Road, Church Hill, public intoxication; simple possession/casual exchange.
Robert Michael Carberry, 26, 228 S. Hills Drive, Elizabethton, violation of probation.
HAWKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed June 25
Richard Dewayne Clark, 34, 1727 Madison St., Kingsport, failure to appear.
Fred Lucas Patton, 27, 2555 Cedar Springs Road, Sugar Grove, Va., possession methamphetamine.
Dustin Heath Light, 36, 409 Bays Mountain Road, Rogersville, attachment.
Westley Jordan Smith, 28, 297 Ridge Road, Bean Station, Tenn., DUI; driving on suspended license, misuse of registration; possession drug paeaphernalia; simple possession or casual exchange; violation financial responsbility.
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed July 3
Dejai Larue Johnson, 24, Hiltons, vandalism.
Steven Allen Baker, 20, Fort Blackmore, improper registration.
Shawn R. Maynard, 36,
Kingsport, possession of marijuana.
Courts
SULLIVAN COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT
Cases Heard Feb. 27
David Jerome Hampton, 47, 6005 Long Star Road, Kingsport, violation of probation, plea of guilty, ordered to serve a sentence of five years.
Alvin Eugene Mann, 56, Bristol, Va., violation of probation, plea of guilty, ordered to serve a sentence of eight years.
WISE COUNTY GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Cases Heard June 11
Michael Curtis Donadio,
Coeburn, assault and battery (misdemeanor).
Norman Edward Jessee, Jr., Castlewood, DWI 1st offense (misdemeanor).
Rachael Mullins, Norton, DWI 1st offense (misdemeanor).
Valerie Dawn Mullins. Castlewood, false statement on criminal history consent (felony), person subject to protective order buying gun (misdemeanor).
Ashley N. Wilson, Clintwood, assault and battery (misdemeanor), petit larceny (misdemeanor).
James Reece Paul Scott, Appalachia, shoplift: alter price <$500 1st offense (misdemeanor), guilty, 30 days jail suspended, 12 months supervised probation, $250 fine, $224 costs.
William Hulen Abbott, Norton, DWI 1st offense (misdemeanor), guilty, 30 days jail suspended, 12 months unsupervised probation, $100 fine, $94 costs.