Marriage licenses
Sullivan County
Jack Edgar Walton, 21, Fall Branch, and Annabelle Marie Morelock, 20, Fall Branch, June 16.
Branson Lee Weeks, 24,
Kingsport, and Leah Danielle Dalton, 27, Kingsport, June 17.
Cameron Tucker, 53, Bristol, Tenn., and Jennifer Ann Henderson Stahl, 43, Bristol, Tenn., June 17.
Virginia Ellen White, 68,
Kingsport, and James Forrest Parks, 73, Kingsport, June 19.
Freddie James Walters, 37, Bluff City, and Angelique Nicole Mumpower, 28, Bluff City, June 23.
Savannah Sue Trinkle, 21, Bluff City, and Jake Dearmon Crumley, 21, Bluff City, June 24.
Dillon Patrick Wilcox, 24,
Kingsport, and Kaycee Nicole Allen, 21, Kingsport, July 2.
Pedro Andres Miguel, 50, Greeneville, Tenn., and Elsa Marina Arita, 46, Greeneville, Tenn., July 2.
Austin Alan Bailey, 22, Abingdon, Va., and Alaura Frances Sporleder, 23, Abingdon, Va., June 17.
Scott County
Connor Jackson Alley, 23, Normandy, Tenn., and Kaitlyn Morgan Osteen, 20, Mount Carmel, July 6.
Devante Javon Jackson, 28, Duffield, and Kristine Alicia Moss, 23, Duffield, July 9.
Charles Robert Barnette, 52, Duffield, and Debra Blythe Higgins Patterson, 48, Duffield, July 14.
Building permits
Sullivan County
D.R. Horton, Inc., new single-
family dwelling at 6726 Wildlife Circle Lot, Piney Flats, $101,019, April 27.
Kenneth Cantrell, new single-
family dwelling at 237 Lake View Estates, Bristol, $300,000, April 29.
D.R. Horton, Inc., new single-
family dwelling at 6775 Wildlife Circle Lot, Piney Flats, $151,883, April 23.
Burnette Pools for Josh and Megan Scott, 909 Broadstone Way, Piney Flats, in-ground pool, $47,000, April 29.
Justin and Jordan Carter, 614 Kallen Drive, Kingsport, detached storage building, $2,000, April 29.
Roof Masters for Robert and Robin Ketron, 3828 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, re-roof, $9,000, April 29.
Riggs Construction for Daniel Tyler Davis, new single-family dwelling at 129 Marilee Way, Kingsport, $145,000, April 29.
Billy James Hutson, 2516 Rock Springs Road, porch, $7,800, May 1.
Metal Building Experts for Brandon Tyler Thompson, 610 Green Meadow Drive, garage, $3,540, May 1.
Metal Building Experts, 412 Arlington Court, garage, $5,740, May 1.
Michelle Johnson, 309 Highview Ave., garage, $5,500, May 1.
Walker’s Home Renovating/
Construction for Suresh K. Nekuri, 2520 Rivermont Circle, pool, $52,000, May 13.
Ramona Q. Carter, 3261
Ridgeview St., garage, $21,000, May 15.
Rustic River Pools and Construction for Kevin and Misty King, 1362 Watauga St., pool, $131,000, May 22.
Brooks Builders and Plumbing Construction for Tom and Teresa Davenport, 448 Oakmont Drive, pool, $28,000, May 22.
Patterson Homes for Petzoldt Patterson, 1808 Cayman Court, porch, $15,400, May 22.
Jonathan H. Barger, 2913 Viewforth Court, deck, $850, May 29.
Darin and Crystal Jones, 1457 Carolina Ave., deck, $1,000, May 29.
Darin and Crystal Jones, 1457 Carolina Ave., pool, $2,000, May 29.
Adam M. and Laura Free, 1909 Red Maple Road, porch, $4,000, May 29.
Fox Custom Homes for Seth D. Shumate, 4437 Cooks Arbor Court, alterations - residential, $32,000, May 1.
Jeffrey S. Graybeal, Cox Hollow Road, alterations - residential, $5,000, May 8.
David Carter, 500 Fleetwood Drive, alterations - residential, $1,000, May 8.
Golden Sands General Contractors for BB&T/McGriff Insurance, 433 E. Center St., alterations -
commercial, $550,000, May 1.
J. Ross Conglomerate, LLC for Good Batch Momma, 3428
Fort Henry Drive, alterations -
commercial, $40,000, May 1.
DGR Specialty Contractors for AGH, LLC, 111 E. Market St., alterations - commercial, $370,000, May 8.
The Conseco Group, Inc.,
1205 E. Stone Drive, alterations -
commercial, $150,000, May 15.
Ernest Campbell Development LLC for Ernest Campbell, 2356 Inglewood Drive, alterations - residential, $16,875, May 15.
David Lynn Bear, 533 Mount Ida Place, alterations - residential, $10,000, May 15.
Dean Hill Handyman for Dean Hill, 1046 Sundale Lane, alterations - residential, $20,000, May 15.
Turnkey Construction LLC for Fairfield Inn and Suites, 2485 S. Wilcox Drive, new hotel/motel, $6,654,672, May 1.
Armstrong Construction Company for Jeffrey Laremore, new single-family dwelling at 905 Mitchell Road, $238,000, May 1.
American Foundation and Basement Repair for Terri Lynn Christian, 325 Bays Cove Trail, foundation, $10,375, May 6.
Promise Land Construction Inc., new single-family dwelling at 2384 Cleek Road, $141,350, May 15.
Scott County
Winston E. Peters, 180-C U.S. Highway 23N, Weber City, rework building to make mini storage, 3,300 sq. ft., $15,000, July 2.
Kilo Delta LLC, P.O. Box 16278, Bristol, Va., alter inside of building at 137 Fugate St., Duffield, 3,927 sq. ft., $200,000, June 12.
Brian E. and Jamie Honaker, 920 Kite St., Kingsport, set double-wide mobile home at 8062 Stanley Valley Road, Gate City, 28 by 76 ft., $5,000.
Farmers Warehouse Inc., P.O. Box 613, Abindgon, Va., re-connect upstairs at 2834 US Highway North, Weber City, 5,000 sq. ft., $10,000, July 20.