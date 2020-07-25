Police
SULLIVAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed May 27
Richard Shores, 34, 404 W. Jackson Blvd., Jonesborough, speeding; driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Glenn Adam Hillard, 37, 318 Cannon St., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Mark Everett Lester, 48, 733 Sumpter Road, Kingsport, driving while license is suspended or revoked; accident involving damage to vehicle.
Roberto Marquice Horton, 34, 168 Brooklawn Drive, Kingsport, driving while license is suspended or revoked; evading arrest; domestic assault; violation of probation; order of attachment (two counts).
Joshua Todd Neumann, 36, Kingsport, theft.
Alexius Ciera Hess, 26, 202 Tower Hill Lane, Marion, Va., DUI.
Glen Collins Jr., 37, 2217 Glenburn Road, Kingsport, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Ashley Nicole Dean, 35, 801 Watauga St., Kingsport, driving while license is suspended or revoked; controlled substance I - drug violations; firearm use in association with dangerous felonies; unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Randall Eugene Johnson, 58, 1018 Myrtle St., Kingsport, sale/delivery of controlled substance within 1,000 ft. of school/park.
Jeffrey Alan Payne, 62, 3728 Apple Grove Circle, Kingsport, speeding; open container law; DUI; driving while license is suspended or revoked; violation of implied consent.
Megan Renee Iseman, 33, 972 Hayden Lane, Prozet, Va., burglary; shoplifting - theft of property.
Donna Jean Gregg, 34, 1129 Robertson St., Kingsport, domestic assault.
Alexander Charles Coy, 37, 416 Packing House Road, Kingsport, violation of pre-trial release.
Tommy Wesley Stewart, 40, 313 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport, domestic assault.
Luis Edward Roig, 27, 1111 W. Cedar St., Bristol, Tenn., burglary; simple possession/casual exchange.
Bryan Allen Cole, 35, 4372 Highway 126, Blountville, violation of probation.
Marjorie Elizabeth McCall, 54, 2200 Wheeler St., Johnson City, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance; unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Ashley Kaye Dangelo, 30, 4126 Old Jonesborough Road, Jonesborough, violation of probation.
HAWKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed June 18
Joshua Andrew Seals, 25, 258 Choptack Road, Lot 4, Rogersville, domestic related aggravated assault.
Elizabeth Francis Richie, 62, 200 Arrowhead Drive, Rogersville, public intoxication; disorderly conduct.
Heidi Danyelle Lawson, 27, 2137 Carmichael Road, Talbott, Tenn., disorderly conduct.
Dustin L. Laster, 26, 851 Main St., Surgoinsville, burglary.
Sara Elizabeth Palmer, 21, 704 Melinda Ferry Road, Rogersville, especially aggravated burglary; aggravated assault.
Robert Logan Williams, 23, 704 Melinda Ferry Road, Rogersville, especially aggravated burglary; aggravated assault.
Jason Nathaniel Andrews, 21, 704 Melinda Ferry Road, Rogersville, especially aggravated burglary; aggravated assault.
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed June 19-22
Cody Allen Pickett, 25, Coeburn, drive while license revoked.
Cody James Taylor, 32, Pound, possession of marijuana.
Tanya Lynn McDaries, 50, Appalachia, distribute meth, possess narcotics.
Dominic Marcus Walden, 22, Duffield, fugitive from justice.
Seth Michael Walden, 23, Duffield, assault, fugitive from justice.
Jimmy Nicholas Akers, 40, Gate City, possess narcotics, possess weapon while in possession of schedule I or II narcotics.
Robert Joseph Bevins, 51, Wise, public intoxication, larceny.
Edward Scott Hill, 36, Gate City, failure to obey highway sign.
WISE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed May 30
Jimmy Wayne Barnette, 27, Big Stone Gap, transport to Virginia 1 oz or more of schedule I or II drugs, conspiracy to violate Drug Act x3, mix: distribute etc. 28 to 226 grams methamphetamine, employed by enterprise-participate in racketeering, conspire to violate racketeering provisions, distribute/sell for profit schedule I or II drugs x 10.
Marriage licenses
Sullivan County
Kristen Nicole Harris, 26,
Kingsport, and James David Parret, 27, Kingsport, May 28.
Thomas Anderson Hensley, 41, Kingsport, and Terra Beth Bugg, 48, Kingsport, June 1.
Robert Allan Houser, 51, Abingdon, Va., and Marilyn Constance Crawford, 51, Abingdon, Va., May 8.
Zachary Thomas Jeffries, 19, Bristol, Va., and Wayne Parker Barnhart, 40, Bristol, Va., May 14.
Hunter Lee Jenkins, 26,
Kingsport, and Crystal Lynn Braswell, 32, Kingsport, May 14.
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Jones, 25, Johnson City, and Ryan Lee Fogleman, 25, Johnson City, May 8.
Brett Woodrow Jones, 23,
Kingsport, and Josephine Ellis Rogers, 23, Kingsport, May 12.
Bryan Allen Keith, 28, Kingsport, and Briana Suzanne Christian, Kingsport, May 8.
William Dennis Kincer Jr., 49, Bristol, Tenn., and Wendy Lou Thompson Owens, 60, Bristol, Tenn., May 21.
Kimberly Dawn Stapleton, 47, Kingsport, and Hank Jay Winegar, 36, Kingsport, June 4.
Christopher Todd Stewart, 46, Kingsport, and Parrie Christine Francisco Hudgins, Kingsport, June 5.
Lonnie Ray Thomas III, 26, Bluff City, and Miranda Brooke Tyree, 28, Bluff City, June 8.
Corey Grant Templeton, 30,
Kingsport, and Erika Elizabeth Myers, 30, Kingsport, June 11.
Matthew Daniel Stephens, 31, Kingsport, and Danielle Lauren Street, 33, Kingsport, June 15.
Michael Bradley Wyatt, 42, Bristol, Tenn., and April Nicole Mullins Watson, 40, Bristol, Tenn., June 19.
Steven Earl Steele, 31, Kingsport, and Tiffany Marie Bondurant, Kingsport, June 25.
Dylan Tyler Stiltner, 25, Bristol, Tenn., and Haley Alyssa Whited, 20, Bristol, Tenn., June 26.
Isaac Cooper Wilson, 21, Bristol, Tenn., and Lindsey Nicole Snapp, 22, Bristol, Tenn., July 1.
Harry Edward Tester, 56,
Kingsport, and Donna Kay Clark Tester, 40, Kingsport, July 2.
Hunter Caleb Tester, 29, Bluff City, and Rosa Alicia Rios Abad, 30, Bluff City, July 2.
Adam Wesley Tilson, 34, Marion, Va., and Kathleen Cleveland Sewell, 39, Marion, Va., July 2.
David Brent Walker, 43,
Kingsport, and Katie June Price Crawford, 41, Kingsport, June 2.
Jeremy Paul Whitaker, 26, Gray, and Angelina Marie Ortiz, 24, Gray, June 4.
Brandon Lee White, 40, Nixa, Mo., and Rebekah Dawn Steward Townsend, Nixa, Mo., June 4.
Corey Shane Widener, 30, Bluff City, and Jessica Nichole Lingerfelt, 30, Bluff City, June 10.
Building permits
Sullivan County
Model City Roofing for David D. and Callie McLemore, 2145 Stadium Drive, roof, $5,195, April 17.
McMurray Boys Roofing for Larry C. Windes, 1212 Jerry Lane, roof, $10,080, April 17.
Code Restoration LLC for Robert J. and Susan Anderson, 542 Jersey St., roof, $23,000, April 24.
Yes Contracting Services for William K. Tipton, 1613 Fairview Ave., roof, $5,075, April 24.
Trumark Construction, Inc. for Kevin and Aubrey Hickman, new single-family dwelling at 5330 Lonesome Pine, Kingsport, $270,000, April 14.
Brooks and Malone Plumbing for Karen and Scott Simpson, 5548 Hester Court, Piney Flats, in-ground pool, $28,000, April 9.
Ronald and Rhonda Hicks, 2814 Forest View Road, Kingsport, detached carport, $7,000, April 13.
Gretchen and David Nangle, 1837 Island Road, Blountville, detached garage, $25,000, April 13.
Redpoint LLC for Lavinder Development Inc., 132 Crescent Drive, Bristol, remodel, $42,000, April 14.
David Keeling, 1281 Ryder Church Road, Bluff City, detached storage building, $500, April 15.
KWN Construction, LLC for RTR GP, new single-family dwelling at 1441 Osler Court, Piney Flats, $195,000, April 15.
Luv Homes #306 for James Testerman, 1030 Summerville Road, Kingsport, no description given, $86,930, April 15.
DGR Specialty Contractors for James Ray, new single-family dwelling at 4032 Highway 390, Bluff City, $250,000, April 15.
William R. Childress, 201 Cave Hill Road, Blountville, detached garage, $3,000, April 15.
Robert and Ashley Lee, 273 Hamilton Trail, Piney Flats, addition, $70,000, April 17.
Dan J. and Mae G. Musick, 465 Painter Creek Road, Bristol, deck - detached with roof, $1,000, April 17.
Bryan Hale, 400 Hawley Meadows, Blountville, detached garage, $5,000, April 17.
Tricon Builders, LLC for Premier Developments LLC, new single-
family dwelling at 7062 Cardiff Way, Piney Flats, $299,000, April 17.
Hilton Construction for Cynthia and Richard Yett, new single-family dwelling at 425 Thomas Lane, Bluff City, $500,000, April 17.
Majestic Heat and Air for Denise and Demarie Bunker, 328 Nelson Ave., Piney Flats, mechanical, $1,875, April 17.
Caleb Cohen, 834 Lebanon Road, Kingsport, remodel, $8,000, April 17.
Joshua L. and Brianna L. Kite, 540 Beidleman Road, Bristol, addition, $185,000, April 21.
Larry May, 481 Woods Road, Bluff City, addition, $12,000, April 21.
BDM Construction, Inc. for Michael Bare, 317 Newland Ave., Kingsport, addition, $15,000, April 21.
Jerry and Ella Murphy, 427 Crystal View St., Kingsport, detached storage building, $4,000, April 21.
Chimene Miller, 791 White Top Road, Bluff City, new single-wide mobile home, $4,500, April 21.
Anthony Davenport, 1096 Old Elizabethton, Bluff City, detached garage, $10,500, April 21.
Joel Brewer, 780 Hawley Road, Blountville, detached carport, no amount given, April 22.
Richard Henry Construction LLC for John and Leah Ross, 2582 Island Road, Blountville, detached carport, $35,000, April 22.
M. Little and Company LLC, new single-family dwelling at 5502 Hester Court, Piney Flats, $250,000, April 23.
Tammy and Shawn Ladd, 701 New Beason Well Road, Kingsport, attached garage, $2,500, April 23.
Tammy and Shawn Ladd, 701 New Beason Well Road, Kingsport, re-roof, $3,200, April 23.
Stephen McDaniel, 4313 Rock Hold Road, Bluff City, detached garage, $100,000, April 23.
Richard Wolfe, new single-family dwelling at 215 Lakefront Lane, Bluff City, $300,000, April 23.
D.R. Horton, Inc., new single-family dwelling at 6758 Wildlife Circle Lot, Piney Flats, $102,928, April 23.
D.R. Horton, Inc., new single-family dwelling at 6700 Wildlife Circle Lot, Piney Flats, $134,892, April 23.
Roger Estep, 423 Crystal View St., Kingsport, detached storage building, $1,000, April 27.
Aaron Parks, 100 Marilee Way, Kingsport, remodel, $2,500, April 27.
Erin and Aaron Doran, 233 Greentree Drive, Blountville, detached storage building, $1,100, April 27.
Variety Mobile Home Services for Tandy and Sandra M. Farra, new double-wide mobile home at 149 Isley Road, Blountville, $70,982, April 29.
Ronald Wayne Hale Jr., 2228 Memorial Court, deck, $4,000, May 22.