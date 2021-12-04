KINGSPORT — The YMCA of Kingsport is conducting an online silent auction to benefit after-school program scholarships.
The Bids for Kids auction will give the Kingsport community the opportunity to bid on a wide variety of items, all while helping local children.
Almost 100 items are up for bid. They include: a Tennessee Titans mini helmet signed by Jeffery Simmons; a Buff City body and laundry gift set; a Flight Athletic Academy daytime toddler class; a Six Siblings Sweet Treats Christmas basket; a Texas Tech basketball jersey signed by Mac McClung; a football helmet signed by Daniel Kilgore; a Little Arrow Resort weekend; a free nine-week YMCA summer camp spot; and more.
Go to ymcakpt.org/bidsforkids to see additional items for bid.
Bids continue through Dec. 10. Participants must create an account and provide a valid credit card to bid on auction items.