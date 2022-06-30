WEBER CITY — The volunteer fire department in Weber City will host its first-ever Independence Day celebration this weekend.
The Weber City Volunteer Fire Department will host the free event on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the former Food City location in Weber City.
The main event will be the fireworks display starting around 9:15 p.m.
“We were exploring ideas on how to give back to the community and this is one way,” Weber City Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Matt Ison. “Weber City hasn’t had any fireworks like this in our community.”
The Saturday event will also include a car show and “Jeep Invasion.”
“We have had a lot of response out of the Jeep Invasion,” Ison said. “It’s gotten bigger and has reached out farther than I thought it would.”
Activities will include bouncy houses, a dunk tank, a pie-in-the-face event including local first responders and more. The event will also include a drawing for a cash prize for the winner of the “half-and-half raffle.” Ison said raffle tickets are $10 a strand (measured from “head to toe” on the purchaser). Ten tickets are $5 and three tickets are $1.
Sponsors for the event include the Scott County Board of Supervisors, the Scott County Telephone Company, Town of Weber City, Honda of Kingsport, Holston View United Methodist Church, Food City of Weber City, Pickin’ Parlor, Dean’s Tax Center, Comfort Keepers in Kingsport, CK Signs, Broadwater Trading, Sam’s Towing, Ryans Trucking, Triple S Monuments, Rhoton and Smith Furniture, Fuller Paving, LACE (Lovelace Automotive Ceramic Excellence), Kubota of Kingsport and Hayworth Tire.
Throughout the past few years, the fire department has held various fundraising events, raffles and more to transform the former Food City in Weber City into a new fire station as well as engage with the community.
Though the July 2 event is free, donations will be accepted as the fire department plans for the future project.
“More or less, the event is for us to get more involved with the community and interact with them,” Ison said. “We want to get people out, especially if they haven’t been able to get out in the last two years because of COVID. And if anyone has questions about the station, we’ll be there to answer them.”