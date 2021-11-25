KINGSPORT — Capt. Rebekah Abram was born into the Salvation Army. Both her parents and grandparents served as officers. And, in all that time, she’s never seen the level of need that exists today.
“People are still calling every day needing help. This year, we’ve seen an even greater need than last year,” said Abram, who along with her husband, Capt. Aaron Abram, became corps officers at Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport in June.
“We are seeing that people who have never had to ask for help before are stepping through our doors, asking for assistance,” Abram said. “They never thought they’d find themselves in this situation and yet, here we are.”
Nearly two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic lingers on. Rising gas prices, rising utility rates, rising food costs affect everyone. But, for those in need, it sometimes means choosing between feeding your family and keeping them warm. No one should have to make that choice.
The Times News Rescue Fund aims to help alleviate some of that stress by providing needed food assistance for the holidays. This year’s fundraising campaign begins today.
“The needs become more and more acute the longer we stay in this,” said Kingsport’s Allen Rau, vice president of Six Rivers Media Inc., which owns the Times News. “The Rescue Fund is an excellent opportunity to truly make a difference in the lives of those right here in our community.”
Since 1973, donations to the Rescue Fund have helped provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need. Rescue Fund families are screened by social services agencies in Virginia and by the Kingsport Salvation Army in its service area of western Sullivan County, Hawkins County and Scott County, Virginia.
“It’s certainly nice to live in a place where people understand there are people who need help, and where people are willing to do what they can to provide that help,” said Rau.
“It takes all of us working together to take care of each other and to make a difference for those who are struggling, and that’s the definition of Kingsport. It’s who we are. It’s who our readers are. We’re just happy to do our part.”
Rau said every donation — no matter how large or how small — stays right here in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
“We have already purchased 726 grocery gift cards, and those are just for people who’ve already signed up for assistance (through Angel Tree and Christmas Cart),” Abram explained. “I am anticipating needing to buy more, for emergency cases as we get closer to Christmas.”
Though some food boxes are distributed at Thanksgiving and Christmas, grocery gift cards are provided in their place for most families who request assistance. The agencies say the cards prevent food waste and allow families to offset the cost of food their families need on a daily basis.
Every penny raised through Rescue Fund helps the less fortunate in our region — which this year includes a number of individuals raising other people’s children.
“I didn’t experience this in Owensboro, but here I’m seeing a lot of grandparents raising grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” Abram said. “The parents are absentee parents, so the grandparents are trying to raise grandchildren on a Social Security check that barely covers their needs, let alone six and seven grandchildren.
“Many of the families served (by Salvation Army and the Rescue Fund) really don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” she added.
Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign funds the majority of its social services budget — including food — each year. Locally, the Rescue Fund “makes a huge difference,” Abram said, allowing the Salvation Army to stretch its dollars even further.
“Because of the Rescue Fund partnering with us (to provide food), the funds we don’t have to use for food can be used for rent- and utility assistance. They can be used to help others within the new day center, which helps people find housing and jobs,” Abram said.
This year alone, more than 750 families in Southwest Virginia and Sullivan and Hawkins counties in Tennessee will benefit from money raised through the Times News Rescue Fund.
Like any program of its kind, success is dependent on the kindness and charity of those who contribute to help others in need. This year’s goal is $65,000.
The main goal, however, is to offer hope to those who are struggling in the region, Rau said, and to remind everyone we are all connected — not just at Christmastime but throughout the year.
Without even knowing it, the donation you make may help someone who goes to your church or who sits a few rows over at work, or whose child is in the class with your children.
“There’s a stigma about asking for help, and I want people to know there’s nothing wrong with asking for help when there’s people who want to help you,” Abram said.
“Christ says to love the Lord your God and love your neighbor as yourself. When you give to the Rescue Fund, you’re putting Christ’s words into action,” Abram said. “And it could literally be your next-door neighbor that you’re helping. It could be your son, and you not even know they’re signed up and needing help.”
The Rescue Fund is dependent on the generosity of Times News readers, and no gift is too small. Over the next few weeks, the Times News will share stories about some of the families seeking assistance this year.
Donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous.
Tax-deductible donations, which can be made in memory of a loved one, can be sent to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN, 37660. Donations can also be made online at rescuefund.timesnews.net.