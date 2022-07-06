In this video, John Purcell, creator of the community outreach program 423 Hoopz, sits down to discuss the upcoming charity basketball tournament called 423 City Slam on July 9.
The tournament will start at 9 a.m. on July 9 at the TNT Sportsplex in Kingsport. The championship game will take place at 5 p.m., and the tournament will wrap up at 6 p.m.
Inflatables will be on hand from 12:30-3:30 p.m., and a three-point contest will be held at 4 p.m. Admission to watch the tournament is $5 for 18 years and up, and free for 17 and below.
The proceeds of the event will be donated to three different charities: the Open Table Tabernacle, Rise Up Mentoring in Johnson City and Ridgeview Baptist Church in Kingsport.