KINGSPORT — The United Way of Greater Kingsport reported on its 2021 campaign on Friday, announcing that $1.9 million has been raised thus far in the Kingsport community. The goal for the campaign is $3 million.
UWGK campaign thermometers have jumped from 47% to 64% in just two weeks. The dollars raised go to support various agency programs that assist with needs such as shelter, education and food insecurities; all are needed more than ever.
Along with the usual campaigns running in the community and through various workplaces, the United Way of Greater Kingsport has partnered with restaurants across town to offer an opportunity to enjoy a meal and give back. The greater Kingsport community showed out with the Pal’s campaign, “Your Change Makes a Change,” raising more than $2,000.
On Oct. 7, UWGK also partnered with “Panda in the Community” at Panda Express, which gave portions of sales back to the United Way. UWGK plans to partner with Panda Express again on Nov. 16; the community is invited to dine in or carry out to support the fundraiser.
Other ways to give to UWGK include giving online at www.uwaykpt.org/give, texting uwaykpt to 269-89, or mailing a check to 301 Louis St., Suite 201, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The community can hear personal impact stories through campaign vignettes by visiting www.uwaykpt.org/2021campaign. If you have questions, contact UWGK at (423) 378-3409 or frontdesk@uwaykpt.org.