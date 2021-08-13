United Way 2021
UNITED WAY

KINGSPORT — The United Way of Greater Kingsport announced a fundraising goal of $3 million during its annual fundraising campaign kickoff Thursday.

What is This year’s theme?

The event was hosted virtually and led by various volunteers of the United Way. These funds are used to fight for the health, education and financial stability of the greater Kingsport community. This year’s campaign theme is “United We’re Strong.”

“But it is more than just a slogan. It’s the power, endurance, and spirit of our entire community,” said Chad Austin, a Kingsport employee and chair of the 2021 fundraising campaign.

How long is the campaign?

The fundraising campaign runs through November.

If you would like to make a donation, you can do so at www.uwaykpt.org/give or text “uwaykpt” to 269-89. Checks can also be mailed to UWGK, 301 Louis St., Suite 201, Kingsport, TN 37660. For more information, call (423) 378-3409, ext. 14.