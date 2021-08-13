KINGSPORT — The United Way of Greater Kingsport announced a fundraising goal of $3 million during its annual fundraising campaign kickoff Thursday.
What is This year’s theme?
The event was hosted virtually and led by various volunteers of the United Way. These funds are used to fight for the health, education and financial stability of the greater Kingsport community. This year’s campaign theme is “United We’re Strong.”
“But it is more than just a slogan. It’s the power, endurance, and spirit of our entire community,” said Chad Austin, a Kingsport employee and chair of the 2021 fundraising campaign.
How long is the campaign?
The fundraising campaign runs through November.