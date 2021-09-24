By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — The United Way of Greater Kingsport has reached nearly half its goal during this year’s fundraising campaign, officials announced Thursday.
During a press conference at Pal’s Sudden Service in downtown Kingsport, Greg Perdue (vice-chair of this year’s campaign) said the United Way has raised $1.41 million (47%) of its $3 million goal to date.
“It’s a great start, but we’ve got to keep our foot on the gas,” Perdue said.
This $1.41 million is money that’s been raised mostly by the pacesetters — companies and organizations that conduct workplace campaigns prior to the kickoff of the community campaign, which took place in August.
Pacesetter companies include Bank of Tennessee, Citizens Bank, Eastman, Eastman Credit Union, First Horizon Bank, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, the Kingsport Housing & Redevelopment Authority, Powell Valley National Bank and Primester Cerdia.
Thursday’s event also kicked off the restaurant campaigns, starting with the Pal’s Change Drive. The community will see cans at all Pal’s locations in the greater Kingsport area through Oct. 11.
“Your Change Makes a Change” is the slogan for the change drive, reminding donors that every coin and dollar has an impact in the greater Kingsport community.
“I’m often asked, ‘Why United Way?’ and I say, ‘It brings community resources together to best serve others in need,’ ” said Chad Austin, chair of this year’s fundraising campaign.
“I know if the closest people to me are using these services, there is someone in your circle that is among the 1,400 lives that are affected every day through the agencies we serve.”
You can hear personal impact stories by visiting www.uwaykpt.org/2021campaign.
Donations can be made by going online to uwaykpt.org/give, by texting uwaykpt to 269-89, or by mailing a check to 301 Louis St., Suite 201, Kingsport, TN 37660. For more information, call (423) 378-3409 or email [email protected].
