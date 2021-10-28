KINGSPORT — The United Way of Greater Kingsport is more than three-fourths of the way toward its fundraising goal for the year.
On Tuesday, the organization announced it has raised $2.3 million of its $3 million goal, or roughly 77%. The donations include individual gifts, workplace giving, restaurant campaigns, and change drives.
The fundraising campaign will continue through the middle of November, but donations will be accepted until the end of 2021.
“We see three building blocks to helping the community: education, income, and health. ... This is a year we need to come together more than ever to help meet the needs of our community,” said Danelle Glasscock, executive director of the UWGK. “The community’s donations, united together, will help United Way continue the fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in the community.”
With the help of member agencies, the United Way is able to help address those major needs. One example is the Frontier Health Student Assistance Program (SAP), where counselors’ offices are located in the schools to remove barriers to receiving services.
In a year that has changed nearly every aspect of life, however, there is still more to do. And your gift is needed more than ever to support individuals across our community.
Donations can be made by visiting www.uwaykpt.org/give, texting uwaykpt to 269-89, or mailing a check to 301 Louis St. Suite 201, Kingsport, TN 37660.
If you’d like to hear personal stories on the impact of the United Way, you can do so by visiting www.uwaykpt.org/2021campaign. For more information, call (423) 378-3409 or email the United Way at frontdesk@uwaykpt.org.