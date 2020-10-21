Tennessee 1st Congressional District Republican nominee Diana Harshbarger has a huge fundraising lead over Democratic nominee Blair Walsingham, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.
Harshbarger, a Kingsport pharmacist, has raised $1.8 million with $1.45 million coming from personal loans she has made to her campaign. As of Sept. 30, she had spent more than $1.6 million and had nearly $180,000 cash on hand.
In contrast, Walsingham had raised about $40,500, spent about $31,500 and had about $9,000 cash on hand at the end of September. She is a Hawkins County small business owner.
“We have released a number of ads on radio, and also finally got a TV ad out,” Walsingham Deputy Campaign Manager Laura Del Savio said in an email. “Unfortunately, despite a great 3rd quarter, we don’t have the funds to spread it as far and wide as we’d like.”
Nearly $39,000 of those contributions are individual contributions. Walsingham has contributed no personal dollars to her campaign.
Harshbarger won the August GOP primary by defeating seven Republican candidates who raised more than $3 million combined. The Club for Growth political action committee got behind state Rep. Timothy Hill with more than $450,000 and spent more than $350,000 on communications opposing Harshbarger. Knoxville physician Josh Gapp, who didn’t live in the district, also contributed $1.1 million to his campaign.
A Democrat hasn’t been elected to the 1st Congressional District seat since the 19th century.