KINGSPORT — With the resurgence of the pandemic and less than 100 days until Christmas, the Salvation Army is digging in for another challenging season of need.
As thousands of people continue to struggle with the impacts of pandemic poverty, the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport is calling on everyone to help individuals and families overcome the threat of eviction amid the holiday season.
For example, 14% of households are still behind on their rent, and up to 5% are facing imminent eviction. The Salvation Army estimates it will need to raise $125,000 to keep individuals and families in their homes this holiday season and into the new year in the greater Kingsport region.
“With the resurgence of COVID-19, we anticipate requests for service to increase by more than 50% this holiday season,” said Capt. Aaron Abram from the Salvation Army. “With the public’s generosity, we will continue to provide help and hope to over 5,400 individuals and families in need.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport has provided 19,400 meals, 1,340 food boxes/cards, 292 emotional and spiritual care sessions and 6,400 nights of shelter.
Now more than ever, the Salvation Army needs everyone’s help. The following options are available for those wishing to support their neighbors in need:
• Enlist in Love’s Army with a sustaining gift of $25 per month.
• Visit RegistertoRing.com and sign up to volunteer to ring bells at a red kettle.
• Donate digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo at any red kettle this Christmas season.
• Donate cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum for the first year ever.
• Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specify an amount.
• Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 51555.
• Provide new toys and clothing through the Salvation Army Angel Tree for local children of families in need.
Every donation helps hope march on for those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. Visit SalvationArmyUSA.org to donate or learn more about how you can help this year.
