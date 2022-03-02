ROGERSVILLE — Individuals can now pre-register for the 30th Annual Ralph Stanton Memorial Bass Tournament hosted by the Hawkins County Rescue Squad.
Lieutenant Corey Young, the tournament chairman, said the event is one of their three largest fundraisers and 100% of the registration fees go to benefit operations costs for the rescue squad.
Young said that they made the event a memorial tournament about four years ago after an employee at the rescue squad passed away.
“Ralph oversaw the tournament for several years, and so when he passed away about four years ago, we changed the name around [to honor him],” Young said.
This year in honor of the 30th anniversary, the rescue squad has increased the winning first place prize from $1000 to $1500. Second place will win $800, Third place will win $400, fourth place will win $200, and the person with the largest fish will win $100.
Normally 65 to 75 boating teams compete in the event, but Young hopes the prize increase will help to bring in more participants this year.
The cost to register in the tournament will be $50, and people can compete individually or in teams of two. Pre-registration ends on April 22.
The Hawkins County Junior Rescue Squad will also be helping out with the event by selling breakfast. Those who pre-register can also order breakfast from the junior squad in advance.
All breakfast orders go to benefit the junior squad program. The options include two sausage biscuits, two bacon biscuits, or one of each. Combos are $6 and include your choice of coffee, orange juice or water.
Registration will be available the morning of the tournament, but breakfast will be first come, first serve.
The rescue squad is also looking for more businesses and candidates for office to sponsor the event. They currently have eight platinum sponsors and eight silver sponsors.
While the platinum sponsorship deadline has passed, the deadline to register as a gold sponsor ($250-$499 contribution) and a silver sponsor ($100-$249 contribution) is March 15. To be a bronze sponsor, you must contribute between $1 to $99 by April 1.
The money contributed by the sponsors will be used to fund the prizes.
The tournament will take place at the Quarryville Boat Ramp in Mooresburg on April 30. The tournament will start at daylight, and the weigh-in is at 2 p.m.