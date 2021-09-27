BIG STONE GAP — Organizers of the Mountain Empire Older Citizens Emergency Fuel Fund hope to make up a $30,000 fundraising shortfall with community help before November.
MEOC Executive Director Emeritus Marilyn Maxwell and Emergency Fuel Fund Director Marsha Craiger have joined to ask residents and organizations in Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — MEOC’s service area — to help the fund reach its $165,000 goal before the emergency fuel season starts on Nov. 1.
Maxwell, in an Aug. 31 letter to supporters, asked people to remember how the fund started in 1974 thanks to businessperson Esther Congo and her efforts to help the elderly deal with winter heating and fuel bills even before MEOC’s founding.
“So many expressed deep concern about not being able to make it safely through the approaching winter and produced the bills to show it,” Maxwell wrote. “Mrs. Congo collected donations from several local business people and gave the money to the Gerontology Planner with the admonition, “Please take this, do good with it. We cannot live in a community where our elderly are forced to make choices between eating, staying warm, taking needed medications, or paying monthly bills.””
Maxwell and Craiger each said that the COVID-19 pandemic cut into numbers of volunteers helping raise funds for the 2021 Fuel Fund walkathon.
“We’re still climbing toward that goal,” Craiger said, noting that the fund stood at about $131,700 on Monday.
“Lots of people give on a monthly basis or make one-time donations each year,” Craiger said. “I think that some people may wonder if their donation is enough, but every penny we receive is given to help people who need that assistance. We typically help about 1,000 people each year. The need is there and it probably will increase with people on fixed incomes, rising prices and trends in winter weather.”
“We know from past patterns that the need will not decrease this coming winter,” said Maxwell. “It will at a minimum stay the same but more than likely will increase.”
Maxwell said she plans to continue walking for sponsors to contribute to the Fuel Fund and asked others to ask friends, family, civic groups and churches to give too.
“I’m hopeful and I have faith we’ll get there,” said Craiger.
For information on how to donate to the Emergency Fuel Fund, visit the MEOC website at meoc.networkforgood.com/projects/127542-meoc-45th-annual-walkathon or call (276) 523-4202.
Donation checks can be mailed to MEOC, Attn: EFF, P.O. Box 888, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219, and donations can be brought to MEOC’s offices at 1501 Third Ave. E., Big Stone Gap.