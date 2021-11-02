KINGSPORT — For the month of November, the Kingsport Police Department is relaxing its grooming standards, so don’t be surprised to see some men in blue looking a little scruffy.
The KPD has launched a “No Shave November” campaign for the next 30 days in an effort to raise funds for cancer research. No-Shave November is a month-long event in which participants forgo shaving and grooming in order to raise funds for cancer prevention, research and education.
Under the relaxed standards, employees may choose to:
• Grow and maintain a neatly groomed beard
• Wear blue jeans on Fridays (non-uniformed personnel only)
• Wear a solid-color ribbon in one of the traditionally associated cancer awareness colors
All KPD employees are being encouraged to participate.
“While any and all cancer research and treatments are incredibly worthwhile, it causes me great pause when I think of a small child or an infant having to fight this dreaded disease,” said Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps. “I truly hope that each of you consider making a contribution to this worthy cause.”
In order to take part in this campaign, employees are asked to make at least a $35 donation to the KPD Employee Fund. Citizens, businesses and other organizations can also join the campaign by mailing or hand delivering donations to the Kingsport Justice Center.
At the end of the campaign, all funds raised will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In addition, Holston Medical Group has agreed to match any funds raised by employees and citizen donations up to $5,000.
Cash donations must be hand delivered. Donations by check may either be hand delivered or mailed. Checks should be written to “KPD Employee Fund” with “No Shave November” written in the memo line on the bottom left of the check.
Mailed checks must be received by Dec. 1 and should be sent to:
KPD Employee Fund
No Shave November Campaign
200 Shelby St.
Kingsport, TN 37660