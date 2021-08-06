KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Lifesaving Crew has provided specialized rescue services in the city and surrounding region for more than 73 years.
It’s an all-volunteer organization that has relied on donations to help keep its equipment in good working order and its crew up to date on the latest training techniques.
During the pandemic, the lifesaving crew had one of its toughest years ever. The result is that the organization needs your help now more than ever.
“Funding is slow from all aspects due to COVID and our prices for training and trucks has not went down,” said Chief Rusty Rotenberry. “We didn’t do a (fundraising) mailer last year because of COVID and obviously fundraising didn’t go well at all last year.”
FUNDRAISING KICKOFF
Last month, the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew sent out mailers to the community asking for support. This is essentially the kickoff to the organization’s annual fundraising drive. The mailer mentions the challenge of 2020 and explains how the organization plans to recover lost training time and update its equipment.
It also mentions the organization’s 73-year history and includes a QR code to allow for easy donating.
Earlier this year, the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew placed the same QR codes on all of its rescue vehicles — trucks and trailers, boats and ATVs — to make fundraising easier. Just like every other QR code, all you have to do is scan it with your smartphone and you’ll be able to donate directly to the organization.
“On the trucks, the fundraising has been real slow,” Rotenberry admits. “We’re hoping this will get the message out.”
ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION
The Kingsport Lifesaving Crew was the first rescue squad formed in Tennessee, and it responded to its first emergency on Oct. 18, 1947. The organization is not like a traditional ambulance service, in that it does not transport patients.
It’s a first responder that answers calls of cardiac arrest, major trauma, vehicle accidents, structural collapse, swift water rescue and other rapid response incidents. Rescuers respond to calls throughout Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County and have been known to respond everywhere from Knoxville to Roanoke.
Much of the squad’s $8 million worth of equipment is specialized and expensive and wears out faster than normal equipment due to the stress it experiences during rescue operations. Every few years, items have to be replaced and refurbished, and that’s costly.
“Regular maintenance of this unit is expensive,” said Roger Marshall, president of the organization’s board of directors. “Insurance is going up, gas is going up, and you start buying tires for the fleet that we have and we replace them on regular basis for safety’s sake. That expense is high.”
Rotenberry and Marshall say they would like to raise $50,000 or more through the current campaign, both through the mailers and the QR codes on the vehicles. The QR codes will remain on the vehicles permanently in hopes of spurring additional donations.