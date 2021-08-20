KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Homeless Ministry has launched a GoFundMe page to raise the money needed to open and staff its overnight shelter and day center in downtown Kingsport.
The ministry announced in June it had secured a building at 700-710 E. Sullivan St. to serve as its new day center, overnight shelter and rehabilitation facility — now called Grace House Kingsport. At that time, ministry officials said they had hoped to close on the building within 75 days.
Earlier this week, the ministry launched a $600,000 fundraising effort on GoFundMe, with the funds going toward the purchase of the building, its renovation and furnishings and the salaries of the staff.
“(The funds) will go towards getting the shelter up and running and operating for at least a year,” said Betsy Preston, secretary of the Kingsport Homeless Ministry. “To make sure that we can have people in that shelter by the time cold weather comes, we’re planning to close on the building by the beginning of September.”
The purchase price on the building is $250,000. Preston said the ministry is not interested in getting a mortgage on the building.
ABOUT THE SHELTER
Once complete, the homeless shelter will have a day center on the first floor and space for 35 to 40 beds upstairs — half for men and half for women. The facility will not have a kitchen, nor will it accommodate families or children, since such offerings already exist in Kingsport. Registered sex offenders will also not be allowed to stay overnight.
On the first floor, the Kingsport Homeless Ministry plans to offer space for various support agencies such as social workers, mental health professionals, drug and alcohol counselors and any others whose mission is to help the homeless.
According to the GoFundMe page, the low-barrier shelter will serve the chronically homeless in Kingsport with issues (such as mental health challenges, felonies, or drug/alcohol addiction) that could bar them from other shelters.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
The Kingsport Homeless Ministry has been working for more than a year to create a homeless shelter in the downtown area. About 18 months ago, the ministry had its eye on a building near Holston Valley Medical Center, but before that could become a reality, the ministry had to request a special exception of the Board of Zoning Appeals — to allow the building to be used as a rehabilitation center.
After several nearby residents voiced concerns about the shelter, the BZA voted unanimously to deny the request. The ministry has looked at more than a dozen buildings since then and had a couple under contract fall through.
Finally, a suitable location was found, and since then ministry members have been working behind the scenes, raising funds and talking up the project with just about anyone who will listen. Letters and copies of their budget have been sent to local churches, and volunteers have been working closely with an architect to determine just what needs to be done to transform the building into a shelter.
But now the ministry needs the community’s help in raising the $600,000 to make the shelter a reality.
“Now it’s time to put your money where your mouth is,” Preston said.
For more information on the Kingsport Homeless Ministry, go to www.ktphm.org. If you wish to donate to the project go to www.gofundme.com and search for “Kingsport Homeless Ministry.”