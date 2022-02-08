BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Older Citizens is asking area churches and individuals to join in the organization’s annual Hearthwarming Sunday to raise midwinter funds for the Emergency Fuel Fund for the Elderly.
This year’s Hearthwarming Sunday is Feb. 13, and MEOC Emergency Services Director Marsha Craiger said it falls at a critical time for the fuel fund.
The Fuel Fund helps older adults in Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton with emergency heating expenses.
Craiger said the 2021-22 Emergency Fuel Fund has already helped 768 individuals with $154,380 in heating expenses. While fuel assistance requests increase during the coldest months, fund resources start running low, she said, and Hearthwarming Sunday contributions allow MEOC to continue assistance through winter’s end.
Craiger said churches and individuals assist in the way that works best for them, including offerings from their congregations or joining Hearthwarming Sunday as a benevolence project.
“I am always overwhelmed by the community’s support,” said Craiger. “We are so grateful to everyone who donates. Every cent goes directly to help our frailest and most vulnerable neighbors and friends.”
All contributions benefit residents in MEOC’s service area. Donations will never be used to pay for any administrative costs whatsoever. Heating fuels are also purchased from local vendors.
For more information about Hearthwarming Sunday, contact Craiger at (276) 523-4202 or mcraiger@meoc.org.
Donations can be mailed to MEOC, ATTN: Emergency Fuel Fund, P.O. Box 888, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219.
You may also go to www.meoc.org and click on Donations to make a one-time or recurring contribution.