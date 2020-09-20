JONESBOROUGH — Residents of the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas are invited to hit the golf course for a good cause next month.
The McCarty Cemetery Association will hold a benefit golf tournament Oct. 3, with proceeds to fund the upkeep of the historic McCarty Cemetery.
Known as the birthplace of Eliza McCardle Johnson, wife of former President Andrew Johnson, the McCarty Cemetery is located off Highway 11-E in Washington County, about four miles west of Jonesborough.
Event details
The tournament will be held Oct. 3 at The Crossings Golf Club, located at 2585 Highway 81 North in Jonesborough. The cost to register is $220 per four-person team. A team lunch will be provided.
Jerry Honeycutt, vice president of the McCarty Cemetery Association, said three prizes will be awarded as an incentive for players. The first place prize is $400, second is $200 and third is $100.
Preserving history
On Oct. 4, 1810, Eliza McCardle was born on the site where the cemetery is now located. At 16 years old, she married Andrew Johnson, who would later become vice-president, then president after Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.
Eleven years after Eliza’s birth, her grandfather donated one acre of land, on which his granddaughter was born, to the Methodist Episcopal Church Trustees, providing a site to erect a meeting house and cemetery. The church was first called McCarty’s Meeting House and eventually became McCarty Methodist Church and Cemetery.
On May 4, 1967, McCarty Methodist Church deeded the original one acre of property to the McCarty Cemetery Association, a not-for-profit organization that now manages and maintains the property. Since the church closed two or three years ago, Honeycutt said, the association has been solely responsible for cemetery upkeep and relies on community support.
“We’ve tried car shows, bake sales and all different kinds of things to try to keep this cemetery up,” Honeycutt said, “but this has been the best fundraiser we’ve had to date.”